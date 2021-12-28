FOX's Shannon Sharpe gives a bold statement regarding former Florida State defensive back

Florida State is known for producing defensive back talent very well. Most certainly to the next level in the National Football League. They've been doing it for decades now. Terrell Buckley, Deion Sanders, Antonio Cromartie, Xavier Rhodes, Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, and so many more.

On Tuesday, FOX's Undisputed co-host, Shannon Sharpe, talked about Ramsey and his play this year giving a lot of praise to the Rams' cornerback.

"Jalen Ramsey is the best DB in football. Jalen Ramsey will tackle., Jalen Ramsey will travel, Jalen Ramsey is the best DB in football."

On Sunday, Ramsey lined up against Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson and put up an impressive stat line. According to Pro Football Focus, Ramsey lined up against Jefferson 21 times and the former 'Nole only allowed 24 yards in total. Jefferson's longest reception on Sunday was nine yards.

Ramsey took to Twitter on Sunday night to make sure people understood how good his gameplay was after fans thought Jefferson had 100+ yards on him.

Ramsey shouldn't have to say anything at all anyways but he did. The Florida State alum is looking to lead the Rams into the playoffs and make a big run to reach the Super Bowl. Ramsey has also been selected for the 2022 Pro Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams have their next game on Sunday at 1 PM EST against the Arizona Cardinals.

