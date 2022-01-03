Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    FSU and Falcon Legend inducted to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

    Legendary FSU running back Warrick Dunn adds another achievement.
    Warrick Dunn, one of the most beloved FSU players of all-time, has received the honor of being a 2022 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Inductee. Dunn is receiving this honor due to his play for the Atlanta Falcons but most sports fans fell in love with him during his collegiate days.

    Playing under legendary coach Bobby Bowden, Dunn felt at home at FSU. The two had a special relationship as Bobby helped mentor Dunn as he went through a lot in his childhood. As a freshman, Dunn was an instant contributor, scoring 10 touchdowns for the 1993 National Championship team. He spent 4 years at Florida State, racking up 5,273 all-purpose yards and amassing 49 touchdowns. 

    The Louisiana native played 12 years in the NFL, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dunn was valued entering the 1997 NFL Draft as he was selected 12th overall by the Buccaneers.  Starting his career strong, Dunn was named the 1997 Offensive Rookie of the Year, recording 1,440 scrimmage yards and 7 touchdowns. During his 6 seasons with Tampa Bay, Dunn tallied 7690 yards and 28 touchdowns, adding 2 pro bowl honors in 1997 and 2000. Spending six years with the Falcons, Dunn had 7616 scrimmage yards and scored 36 touchdowns.

    Off the field, Dunn has continued his success as he helped the community in Atlanta. Dunn founded the Warrick Dunn Charities in 1997 with the goal of helping struggling families in Georgia by getting affordable housing and homeownership. He focuses on families with single parents as he went through the same situation bouncing from house to house with his single mother. 

    It's a well deserved honor for one of the best players and people in the history of Florida State.

