FSU defensive end signs undrafted free agent deal with Los Angeles Rams

One of the more confusing paths to the pros in this draft class has been former Florida State defensive end Keir Thomas. Being a notable name missing from the NFL combine after a strong senior season made the path harder, but Sunday he didn’t wait long as he's signed with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Thomas was able to use the Covid year to pair with first-round pick Jermaine Johnson to form arguably the best defensive end combo in the ACC in 2021. He played in all 12 games for the Noles, accumulating 42 tackles for 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. His play allowed him to be named ACC Defensive Lineman of the week multiple times.

He was hoping to have a big Pro Day but he was hampered by a nagging hamstring injury which more than likely prevented him from getting drafted.

He joins one of the best defenses in the NFL with the Rams. Behind Aaron Donald and A’Shawn Robinson, the Rams have a young and inexperienced roster along the defensive line. Thomas will have to lean on his non-stop motor, better than average flexibility, and lateral quickness to make an impact once training camp starts.

Thomas is one of the better undrafted free agents in 2022 and it will be fun to watch him work to earn a roster spot this fall.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook