Skip to main content

FSU defensive end signs undrafted free agent deal with Los Angeles Rams

The talented defensive end is heading to the west coast.

One of the more confusing paths to the pros in this draft class has been former Florida State defensive end Keir Thomas. Being a notable name missing from the NFL combine after a strong senior season made the path harder, but Sunday he didn’t wait long as he's signed with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Thomas was able to use the Covid year to pair with first-round pick Jermaine Johnson to form arguably the best defensive end combo in the ACC in 2021. He played in all 12 games for the Noles, accumulating 42 tackles for 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. His play allowed him to be named ACC Defensive Lineman of the week multiple times.

He was hoping to have a big Pro Day but he was hampered by a nagging hamstring injury which more than likely prevented him from getting drafted.

He joins one of the best defenses in the NFL with the Rams. Behind Aaron Donald and A’Shawn Robinson, the Rams have a young and inexperienced roster along the defensive line. Thomas will have to lean on his non-stop motor, better than average flexibility, and lateral quickness to make an impact once training camp starts.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Thomas is one of the better undrafted free agents in 2022 and it will be fun to watch him work to earn a roster spot this fall.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

FB5428AF-5859-408E-967D-09423E5E7C68
Pro Noles

FSU defensive end signs undrafted free agent deal with Los Angeles Rams

By Nate Greer3 minutes ago
31B55CDA-8FB0-4EBF-B024-57E0B0CDCFFA
Pro Noles

Florida State wide receiver signs undrafted free-agent deal with Panthers

By Nate Greer18 hours ago
USATSI_17226608 (2)
Pro Noles

Former FSU Running Back Jashaun Corbin signs undrafted free agent deal

By Maddox Nebel19 hours ago
USATSI_18169786
Pro Noles

The NFL world reacts to the New York Jets selecting Jermaine Johnson No. 26 overall

By Dustin LewisApr 28, 2022
61B092C1-7E49-41DF-96BD-A24EE1C31CC7
Pro Noles

BREAKING: Jermaine Johnson selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Dustin LewisApr 28, 2022
download (1).jfif
Pro Noles

2022 NFL Draft: Florida State Seminoles selection tracker

By Dustin LewisApr 29, 2022
Capture
Football

Florida State reserve linebacker elects to enter transfer portal

By Nate GreerApr 28, 2022
USATSI_17607840
Basketball

Florida State forward declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Austin VeazeyApr 27, 2022