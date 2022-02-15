Jalen Ramsey shows off custom Los Angeles Rams diamond helmet and cleats

Former 'Nole Jalen Ramsey is enjoying himself after winning his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. The defensive back was always destined to make it to the big game ever since coming to Tallahassee as a high-profile recruit. Ramsey was one of the few young defensive backs to start early on during his freshman year at Florida State and eventually later in the season started against the Auburn Tigers in the 2013 National Championship.

Last Sunday, Ramsey added another ring to his collection. The former Seminole took down Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Los Angeles, 23-20. Ramsey was lined up for a majority of the game against rising star wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase with both players going at each other throughout the game.

After the contest, it looks like the Super Bowl champ was gifted with some new bling. And yeah, it's a lot of bling.

Artist Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Ciambrone based in Los Angeles brought these to Ramsey after the big game and you can't lie, these look pretty sweet. From the helmet's shiny crystals to the cleats with Ramsey's personalized flashy brand logo, it's clean.

Ciambrone also created a few more custom cleats for a handful of other Rams players including Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp.

Good chance we'll see these sit right next to the trophy and ring cases in the Ramsey residence in the near future.

