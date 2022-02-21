Jameis Winston rising in betting odds to take over as Pittsburgh Steelers' starter in 2022

The Steelers are looking for a new starting quarterback for the first time in 18 years.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new starting quarterback for the first time in 18 years after franchise legend, Ben Roethlisberger, elected to retire at the conclusion of the 2021 season. There are multiple directions that the Steelers could go at this time, whether that's drafting a new face in April, scouring the free agency market, exploring a trade, or handing the reins to Mason Rudolph.

As with anything in sports, Vegas has got to cash in while it can. Multiple sportsbooks have been releasing odds on the potential options to replace Roethlisberger next season since January.

In some of the first odds last month, former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston made the list at +900. As of late, he's been rising in the ranks to land in Pittsburgh. Bovada recently updated Winston's odds to sign with the Steelers at +700.

According to their website, the only players with higher or the same odds are Dwayne Haskins (+225), Mason Rudolph (+250), and Aaron Rodgers (+700).

Pittsburgh would be an ideal fit for Winston under head coach Mike Tomlin. His skill set as a vertical passer is suited for what the Steelers like to do on offense. Plus, the team can offer something he lacked in New Orleans last season outside of Alvin Kamara, capable skill players. The Steelers boast talents such as running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth, wide receiver Chase Claypool, and wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Winston started seven games in 2021 before an ACL injury, where he displayed a renewed focus on taking care of the ball. He completed 59% of his passes for 1170 with 14 touchdowns to three interceptions. Winston managed to have success through the air despite not having a skill player average more than 43.8 receiving yards per game.

Over the last month, Winston has begun to make some serious strides in his return from a torn ACL. He's progressed enough to be able to cut and shuffle laterally. NoleGameday was told a few weeks ago that Winston is ahead of his schedule and it's expected that he'll be fully healthy before training camp.

