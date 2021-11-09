Peter Warrick chosen for 2021 ACC Honors Class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Peter Warrick has been selected to the 2021 ACC Honors class, it was announced Tuesday.

One of the most electrifying players in college football history, Warrick helped lead the Seminoles to a 45-4 record and the 1999 national championship in his FSU career. He was named MVP of the national title game, a 46-29 victory over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl, after catching six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on a 59-yard punt return. His performance helped the 1999 team become the only team in college football history to go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Warrick was a two-time consensus All-American who still holds the FSU record with 32 career receiving touchdowns. His 3,517 career receiving yards were the most in ACC history and ranked second on FSU’s all-time list, and Warrick also ranked second in program history with 207 receptions, 15 100-yard receiving games and an average of 4.81 receptions per game. The Bradenton, Florida, native was inducted into the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010, had his jersey retired by FSU in 2018 and was a member of the ACC’s 50th Anniversary Team in 2002.

This year’s class will be honored during the ACC Football Honors presented by the Charlotte Sports Foundation

The ACC Football Honors show will air on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

