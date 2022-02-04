PFF projects Kansas City Chiefs to select former Florida State defensive end in First-Round

The NFL season is coming to a close and that means the focus will quickly turn to free agency and the draft over the next few weeks. Lately, mock drafts have been flying off of the shelves and one of the hottest prospects is former Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who has been projected anywhere from the First to the Second Round.

In a mock draft released last month by PFF, Johnson is slotted to land with a recent super bowl champion, the Kansas City Chiefs with pick No. 29. If this was to hold steady, Johnson would be the fifth defensive end selected. He would also join former Seminoles Derrick Nnadi and Joshua Kaindoh on the Chiefs.

The snippet on Johnson is below, you can check out the full mock draft from PFF here.

"Florida State edge defender Jermaine Johnson, who transferred from Georgia before the 2021 season, recorded an 81.1 PFF grade and 46 total pressures for the Seminoles last season. Kansas City needs to get cheaper at premium positions with Chris Jones and Frank Clark still under contract — Johnson is a step in the right direction."

Johnson is currently participating in the Senior Bowl and he's put in a very productive week of practice. While showing off his prowess as a pass-rusher, he's turned a lot of heads and is on the verge of continuing to skyrocket up draft boards. The Senior Bowl game is this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.

After former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Combine earlier this week, you can expect Johnson's to come in shortly.

The Minnesota native was one of the standout defenders in all of college football in 2021. He recorded 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown. Johnson was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of the season and was also first-team all-conference.

