Report: Big 12 school plans to interview Deion Sanders

While Florida State fans have been focused on Chubba Purdy, there has also been some other surprising news in college football this week. Longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson stepped down on Sunday night and will not be with the team for the remainder of the season. The move came after the Horned Frogs lost three straight games and Patterson's status came into question.

The athletic department isn't wasting any time and has already begun a coaching search to find Patterson's successor. According to 247Sports, the shortlist includes candidates such as Jackson State's Deion Sanders, Nevada's Jay Norvell, and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. TCU is working on interviewing all three candidates. It was reported that Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has also been contacted.

TCU had been trending down over the last few years under Patterson. The Horned Frogs haven't been more than seven games since 2017 and started off the 2021 season 3-5. Despite his 20+ year tenure in Fort Worth, dropping five of six games put a lot of heat on Patterson and he figured it was time to get out. Former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill has taken over in the interim.

This is the second time that Sanders has been in the news this week. He's been unable to coach in Jackson State's last two games while recovering from a foot surgery that he had in September. Sanders was also hospitalized for a stint due to an unspecified illness. The original procedure on his foot was to fix an injury with two toes that occurred during his professional playing days.

Jackson State gave Sanders his first opportunity to be a head coach at the collegiate level when the school hired him in September of 2020. Though the program was unable to play football last fall, the Tigers went 4-2 during the spring season. They've followed that up with a 7-1 record through eight games this fall with the only loss being to FBS UL-Monroe.

While some were skeptical that Sanders would be able to transition to coaching with success, he's proven everyone wrong so far. Talented high school recruits and transfers have flocked to Jackson State to play for him. It's possible that the same thing could happen at TCU with his ties to Texas.

The Florida native coached high school football in the Lonestar State for a few years. Most of his time was as the offensive coordinator for Trinity Christian while coaching his son and four-star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, who has since followed him to Mississippi. The relationships are there and everyone knows how polarizing a figure like Sander is. After all, he did star for the Dallas Cowboys while making it to the hall of fame.

While TCU may decide to go with a more experienced option, it's nice to see Sanders get legitimate looks for a Power Five job. If he wants to stay in this profession long-term, there's a bright future on the horizon for Sanders.

