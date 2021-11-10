Report: Dalvin Cook victim in domestic violence case

In what was eye-opening news that broke on Tuesday evening, former Florida State star and Minnesota Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook, was accused of assault, battery, and false imprisonment. The lawsuit was filed by an ex-girlfriend over an event that took place at Cook's home in November 2020. The woman allegedly suffered a concussion before eventually telling medical personnel that the injuries occurred in an ATV accident when she returned to Florida, according to the suit.

However, Dalvin Cook's attorney, Dave Valentini, said that the NFL star was the victim in this case after the woman, Military Sergeant Gracelyn Trimble, assaulted him and two other people at the residence. According to a statement from Valentini, Cook and Trimble were formerly in a relationship. Trimble is now allegedly attempting to extort him.

While Trimble asserts that she was the one imprisoned, Valentini's statement disagrees. She allegedly illegally entered the home, assaulted Cook, then maced him and his guests in the face. At gunpoint, Trimble held all three victims for the next several hours. Cook was able to disarm her when she again tried to assault another female in the residence.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case. This is very much a "he said, she said" type of case but Valentini is confident that the facts will show Cook did nothing wrong.

The Minnesota Vikings also released a statement on Tuesday night. The release says that they "recently received notification from Dalvin Cook's legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time."

Cook has recorded 115 carries for 554 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season. That includes 17 carries for 110 yards in a loss to Baltimore on Sunday. He has spent all five years of his NFL career in Minnesota.

