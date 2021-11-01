Report: Deion Sanders has been hospitalized

Florida State legend and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has seen his team get off to a 7-1 start this season. Unfortunately, he has missed the last two games. According to a report from FootballScoop, Sanders is still recovering from a foot surgery in September but he's also dealing with an unspecified illness. It's serious enough that he has been hospitalized. The report says he 'remains hospitalized' which means he's been there since last week.

Following Jackson State's win on Saturday, Sanders posted a message to social media that referenced his status.

“We have truly been tested these past couple of weeks regarding our strength, mentally and physically, as individuals, and as a team. I AM SO DARN PROUD of each and every one of these young men and women that are a part and connected to this team."

“As you know, recovering from my recent surgeries has taken longer than expected. (Mostly because I could not sit my butt down somewhere.). Thank GOD I have a wonderful team of Doctors and Nurses and I am still under their care.”

The Florida native announced earlier in October that he had been advised to take some time away from coaching following his foot surgery. The procedure occurred in September to repair damage to his left foot that had been an issue since playing professional football and baseball.

Sanders had been using an electric scooter to continue his gameday duties and monitor practices prior to stepping away.

NoleGameday will continue to provide updates on Sanders' status as they become available.

