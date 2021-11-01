Report: Jameis Winston suffers ACL and MCL knee injury against Tampa Bay

Terrible news for the former Heisman award winner out of Tallahassee.

News broke shortly after the New Orleans Saints victory over the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers that starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered what looks to be a season-ending injury Sunday afternoon.

In the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Jameis Winston escaped the pocket for a rush against his former team. Early on we saw a motivated Winston, running with purpose and making quality throws against the team that gave up on him just two years ago. During the second-quarter run, Jameis was horse-collar tackled by Buccaneer linebacker Devin White.

The linebacker was called for a 15-yard penalty that saw Winston land awkwardly. During the fall the quarterback’s left leg got pinned underneath him, looking like it got caught on the turf.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said after the game that the injury was “significant”, and NFL reporter Ian Rappaport reported that he had heard ACL and possible MCL injury.

Entering Sunday’s contest Jameis was earning praise for playing within the system despite a litany of injuries across the Saints’ offense. With their starting quarterback looking like he will be out a long period of time, does New Orleans turn to Taysom Hill moving forward?

It’s expected that we’ll get confirmation on the injury at the beginning of the week. Stay tuned at NoleGameday.com for the latest developments on this breaking news.