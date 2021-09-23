September 23, 2021
San Francisco 49ers sign second former Seminole this week

Former Seminoles are taking over the west coast.
Apparently, former Florida State Seminoles are in high demand on the west coast. A day after the San Francisco 49ers announced that they'd be signing running back Jacques Patrick, they brought in another running back in veteran Chris Thompson on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback offers thoughts on Mike Norvell

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers have signed Thompson to their practice squad.

San Francisco is looking to shore up its running back depth after being hit hard with injuries early in the season. Starter Raheem Mostert has been lost for the season and Jeff Wilson will miss multiple games while Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon, and JaMycal Hasty were all banged up last week. It's an unfortunate scenario but it also means that Thompson and Patrick will have an opportunity to break into the rotation.

No image description

Thompson was a free agent until San Fransico elected to sign him but he's a proven gadget option. The Greeneville native was a fifth-round pick by Washington in 2013. He spent the first seven years of his career there before moving closer to home with Jacksonville in 2020. He played in just eight games with the Jaguars, his fewest appearances since 2014. Thompson pondered retirement over the offseason but it looks like he's going to give it one last go.

READ MORE: Seminole legend Charlie Ward speaks on FSU's slow start

The 5-foot-8, 195-pound running back has recorded 257 rushes for 1214 rushing yards (4.7 YPC) and five touchdowns in his career. He's also caught 232 passes for 1918 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. 

