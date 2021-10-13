San Francisco releases former Seminole running back

The former 'Nole recorded the first two carries of his NFL career in week four.

Injuries seem to be running rampant in the NFL this year, particularly for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have been hit hard in the running back room as Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr, Trey Sermon have all missed multiple games. In a move to add depth to the backfield, the team signed former Florida State stars Jacques Patrick and Chris Thompson in late September.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that San Francisco would be waiving Patrick.

It sounds like the team does have some interest in bringing the Florida native back to its practice squad if he clears waivers. Patrick recorded the first two carries of his career two weeks ago in San Francisco's 28-21 loss to Seattle. Though they went for just 12 yards, it was a moment to remember considering the journey that he took to get to this point.

The 6-foot-2, 234-pound back went undrafted out of Florida State before getting an opportunity with the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers. Patrick impressed during his stint with the startup league, leading to a training camp deal in 2020 with Cincinnatti. He was on the practice squad all of last season and returned to it after being one of the Bengals' final cuts prior to the regular season.

It sounds like Patrick's time on the west coast isn't done quite yet.

