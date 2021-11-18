Tennessee Titans sign former Florida State offensive lineman

Veteran offensive lineman and former Florida State Seminole, Bobby Hart, failed to make the Buffalo Bills' active roster out of training camp. Since then, he's been bouncing around while looking for an opportunity. Hart spent a brief stint on the Miami Dolphins practice squad before returning to Buffalo in the same role.

The Tennessee Titans elected to sign Hart off of the Bills' practice squad to their 53-man roster in late October. The New York native played in three games and started in Tennessee's 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams in week nine. However, the Titans decided to release Hart earlier this week.

Just a day later, he was back with Tennesee, albeit, on the practice squad.

Prior to the 2021 season, Hart started double-digit games in four of the past five years while suiting up for the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals. He's a proven veteran option that'll be ready to go whenever his number is called.

The 2013 national champion is in the midst of his seventh year in the NFL. Hart has appeared started in 67 of the 82 games that he's appeared in during his career. He was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Giants.

