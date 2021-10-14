5-star Travis Hunter speaks latest on his commitment to Florida State

Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are back on the recruiting trail during the bye week. Multiple assistant coaches are all over the country visiting targets along with current commits.

One of the biggest conversations from FSU fans lately has been Travis Hunter's commitment to the 'Noles after a rocky start to the season in Tallahassee. There have been all kinds of rumors started and negative Nancys on social media saying he won't stick to Norvell and staff but once again, it seems like Hunter has silenced the crowd with his most latest statement.

Florida State's top commitment in the 2022 class and also the No. 1 player in the country says that things are locked down and his plan is to be in Tallahassee, getting rid of all that talk on social media and worries about him visiting other colleges.

For right now that will keep a majority quiet but until he puts pen to paper, there will still be fans biting their nails waiting for one of the most electric players we've seen on the high-school level stick with the Garnet & Gold in Tallahassee.

