5-star wide receiver target rocking Florida State gear and doing Tomahawk Chop

There’s no secret that Florida State has made Ft. Lauderdale - Stranahan wide receiver a primary target for the 2023 recruiting class.

While Hykeem Williams is rated as the 7th best receiver in the 2023 class and one of the top overall player nationally, the exciting thing about him is his sheer athletic prowess and unlimited ceiling. He had 40 catches for 750 yards and 11 scores in 2021 for the Dragons, and he was an integral part of a state-run in basketball during his junior season.

READ MORE: Florida State exploring leaving ACC for new conference

Florida State has hosted Hykeem for several unofficials, and it looks as though his connection with the staff is starting to pay off for FSU. Emerging as a legitimate contender to sign the elite prospect, FSU has him as a main target for a class that needs game-changers.

Williams’ interest in the Seminoles seems real, a fact that showed true on social media Saturday when Williams was wearing FSU gloves and doing the “chop” at a camp event.

There’s momentum in Florida State’s favor. They expect to host Hykeem later this month for a recruiting event once the dead period is over - this event is shaping up to be a big-time event as FSU starts fall camp.

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

Stay tuned to NoleGameday for more as we continue to follow Hykeem’s recruitment.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook