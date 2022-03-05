BREAKING: Florida State lands 2023 defensive tackle commit

The 'Noles start off the spring strong in the trenches.

Mike Norvell and Florida State kicked off their 2022 spring camp on Saturday morning and it seems like things impressed a few recruits... Norvell mentioned after the practice there was a lot of good energy going around and it led to some good news.

Just an hour after the spring practice, the Seminoles landed a commitment from 2023 defensive tackle, Keith Sampson. The commitment came on a multi-day visit weekend for the 'Noles.

Sampson is a 6'3, 285 pound product from Sampson from New Bern, North Carolina. Sampson currently holds 20+ offers from schools including Clemson, Ohio State, South Carolina, and others.

Sampson will join legacy recruit commit Lamont Green Jr. on the defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class. Norvell and the coaching staff have a large amount of recruits visiting over the weekend in Tallahassee so stay tuned to NoleGameday.com if anyone breaks their commitment.

