    • October 16, 2021
    BREAKING: IMG OL decommits from Florida State

    #Tribe22 took a hit on Saturday night.
    Florida State’s 2022 class took a hit on Saturday night when 3-star offensive lineman Aliou Bah decommited from the Seminoles according to On3. For those that follow recruiting, this was a move long-time coming.

    Earlier in 2021, Florida State started making in-roads at national power IMG. Blue-chip lineman Aliou Bah jumped on the train this summer when he committed in early May. After a few visits to FSU, things with Bah got quiet, therefore the recruiting rumor mill started churning.

    It was expected that the Seminoles were going to lose Aliou despite a last ditch effort to keep him committed. Saturday night news broke that he had officially made the decision to decommit and re-open his recruitment.

    With the loss of Bah, Florida State must now start up its evaluation of tackles left on the board. Names like Matthew McCoy, offered about two weeks ago, will now become a heavy focus for Mike Norvell and his staff.

    With a focus on offensive linemen in this year’s class, FSU still has Jaylen Early, Antavious Woody, Qae’Shon Sapp, Daughtry Richardson and Kanya Charlton committed. With Woody looking like a possible flip to Auburn, it will be interesting to see where the Seminole coaching staff goes as we head into the home stretch before the early signing period.

