BREAKING: The latest on No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter's injury status

Florida State fans got a scare on Friday night when five-star defensive back and the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class, Travis Hunter, suffered an apparent leg injury during his high school game. Rumors quickly began to circulate that the injury was severe and even season-ending.

It ramped up even more when Hunter posted a picture to social media of himself in an ambulance.

Thankfully, it sounds like the Collins Hill product avoided the worth possible outcome.

A source close to the team has informed NoleGameday that Hunter dodged a serious injury. He has a high-ankle issue and is expected to be out for four to six weeks. To add to the good news, Hunter will not need surgery to correct the injury.

All things considered, this is exceptional news. That said, we don't expect Hunter to return during his senior season with his move to Tallahassee coming up in less than three months. It wouldn't make sense to potentially aggravate this ailment even further and set himself back.

When the injury originally broke a few hours ago, there was an obvious feeling of panic. Hunter is the top recruit in the country and the leader of a Florida State class that is expected to be at the forefront of bringing this program back to the pinnacle of college football.

The five-star prospect had gotten off to an excellent start to his senior season. Hunter recorded 43 catches, 679 yards receiving, 5 touchdown catches, 2 touchdown passes, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a pick-six in just six games.

Hunter has had a heck of a prep career but the next time we'll see him making highlight-reel plays is likely at the college level.

