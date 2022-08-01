BREAKING: Three-star defensive back commits to Florida State

Florida State is coming off a massive recruiting weekend where around 100 prospects were in Tallahassee for the Seminole Showcase. Though only one recruit made a commitment on Saturday, the event provided the Seminoles with some momentum on the trail ahead of the fall.

It's paying off a little quicker than was once expected. According to his social media, three-star defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls has committed to Florida State. Norvell confirmed the pledge a few minutes later.

The Seminoles offered Rawls a scholarship in March just days after he attended one of the program's Junior Days. He returned to Tallahassee for the third time this year over the weekend and competed at the Seminole Showcase. Obviously, the coaching staff must've been impressed with his performance.

The Florida native committed to the Seminoles over offers from Mississippi State, Indiana, Washington State, Boston College, and others. He recorded 36 tackles and two interceptions while returning two punts for touchdowns as a junior. Rawls is considered the No. 998 overall prospect, the No. 97 CB, and the No. 144 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

With the addition of Rawls, Florida State's 11 verbal commitments rank No. 39 in the country according to 247Sports. Rawls is the second defensive back in the class, joining three-star safety Quindarrius Jones.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.



