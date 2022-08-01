Skip to main content

BREAKING: Three-star defensive back commits to Florida State

The Seminoles made an addition to #Tribe23 on Monday afternoon.

Florida State is coming off a massive recruiting weekend where around 100 prospects were in Tallahassee for the Seminole Showcase. Though only one recruit made a commitment on Saturday, the event provided the Seminoles with some momentum on the trail ahead of the fall.

READ MORE: First Day of Fall Camp Observations for Florida State

It's paying off a little quicker than was once expected. According to his social media, three-star defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls has committed to Florida State. Norvell confirmed the pledge a few minutes later.

The Seminoles offered Rawls a scholarship in March just days after he attended one of the program's Junior Days. He returned to Tallahassee for the third time this year over the weekend and competed at the Seminole Showcase. Obviously, the coaching staff must've been impressed with his performance.

The Florida native committed to the Seminoles over offers from Mississippi State, Indiana, Washington State, Boston College, and others. He recorded 36 tackles and two interceptions while returning two punts for touchdowns as a junior. Rawls is considered the No. 998 overall prospect, the No. 97 CB, and the No. 144 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

READ MORE: Practice observations from day three

With the addition of Rawls, Florida State's 11 verbal commitments rank No. 39 in the country according to 247Sports. Rawls is the second defensive back in the class, joining three-star safety Quindarrius Jones.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 12.34.25 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: Three-star defensive back commits to Florida State

By Dustin Lewis10 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-31 at 12.09.48 AM
Recruiting

KJ Kirkland nearing decision with Seminoles in front

By Dustin Lewis11 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

Florida State remains in top 3 for Blake Nichelson with decision forthcoming

By Dustin Lewis11 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 10.24.04 AM
Recruiting

BREAKING: Jacksonville State grad-transfer commits to Florida State

By Dustin Lewis22 hours ago
CFC33D9C-9B2C-43E5-B83A-666B316ADD66
Football

Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Day Four

By Logan Robinson and Dustin LewisJul 31, 2022 12:06 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-07-31 at 12.08.53 AM
Recruiting

Top 2023 WR Hykeem Williams discusses multi-day unofficial visit to Florida State

By Dustin LewisJul 31, 2022 1:52 AM EDT
Capture1
Recruiting

BREAKING: Brock Glenn makes decision between Ohio State and Florida State

By Dustin LewisJul 30, 2022 4:08 PM EDT
Capture
Recruiting

BREAKING: Four-star safety commits to Florida State in surprising fashion

By Dustin LewisJul 30, 2022 2:00 PM EDT