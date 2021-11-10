Clemson offensive lineman enters Transfer Portal

With the regular season approaching its end, players from around the country are electing to enter the transfer portal and sit out the rest of the year. It happened to Florida State last week when redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy announced his decision to transfer.

Another ACC program took a hit on Tuesday when Clemson offensive lineman Paul Tchio decided to look for a new home. Tchio was in his second year with the Tigers and projects to have four years of eligibility remaining due to the COVID rule.

The Georgia native appeared in 14 total games with one start during his career with Clemson. He was a valuable reserve, seeing ample time against Georgia and South Carolina State off of the bench, while also making his lone start in the Tigers' loss to North Carolina State.

Tchio was one of the top offensive linemen in the country coming out of high school. According to 247Sports, he was regarded as the No. 125 overall prospect and the No. 3 OG in the 2022 class. Tchio made his original commitment to Clemson in 2018 and never made another visit to a school during the recruiting process following that decision. He did hold offers from FSU, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and others.

Florida State has had some success in the state of Georgia recently. The Seminoles have No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter (Suwannee), No. 89 offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp (Leesburg), running back Rodney Hill (Statesboro), and offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton (Brunswick) committed out of the Peach State in their 2022 class.

While Tchio hasn't been extremely productive at the collegiate level to this point, there is obviously some potential waiting to be tapped. If the Seminoles are looking for a young option with multiple years of eligibility remaining to shore up the room, it might be worth it for head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins to kick the tires on the former Tiger.

