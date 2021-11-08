Five recruits Florida State MUST close #Tribe22 with

There’s no secret that Florida State is looking to load up the 2022 recruiting class with as many game-changers on both sides as possible. With the 13th rated class nationally Mike Norvell and his staff are looking to hold on to current commitments like Travis Hunter while closing this class strongly.

The board isn’t close to being final with senior risers like Aiden Vaughn coming on to the scene, but there are a handful of recruits that coaches and fans are quite familiar with since the coaching staff has been recruiting those players for well over a year.

READ MORE: Five potential transfer quarterback options that Florida State should monitor

In order to get to where the program needs to be the coaches have to close out this class strong despite the 3-6 record. Can they make that happen?

Here are the five recruits the Seminoles must close with that will make this class close to great while also filling needs.

1. Defensive End Marvin Jones Jr. - Ft. Lauderdale - American Heritage

Marvin is and has been the most important recruit in this class after Travis Hunter. SI All-Americans ranks him as the No. 8 overall prospect. On3 Recruiting has Jones Jr. rated as their number one player nationally, and the 247sports composite has him 37th and the 3rd best defensive end in the 2022 class.

The optics alone are why he’s vital to this class - he’s the son of one of the greatest Seminole players of all time. Marvin, though, can stand on his own as a player. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound end is an immediate contributor no matter what college he chooses. For FSU, they’re losing Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas after this season. While they recruited the position well in 2021, Jones Jr. is the elite, do-everything pass rusher this program needs moving forward.

2. Wide Reciever Kevin Coleman - St. Louis - St. Mary’s

The first two recruits on this list are a given, and they’ve been discussed a ton amongst FSU fans. This season’s results at wide receiver show just how much this program needs Coleman and his big-play potential. The No. 11 prospect has everything FSU needs - the ability to get separation in his routes, explosiveness, great hands and ball skills. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver is college-ready as he is an elite pass catcher.

READ MORE: Where could former FSU QB Chubba Purdy land?

3. Offensive Lineman Julian Armella - Ft. Lauderdale - St. Thomas Aquinas

Another legacy recruit for FSU (his father, Enzo, played nose guard for FSU in the early ’90s). Entering the season it was thought that FSU would have to be competitive on the field and win in order to land Armella. He showed up at the Midnight Madness event over the summer and was on campus for FSU’s season-opener versus Notre Dame. With the commitment of Elijah Pritchett to Alabama, Julian became that much more important for the 'Noles. They’re looking to land another tackle in this class, and Armella could fit the bill. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound tackle could also slide inside in college.

4. Linebacker DeMario Tolan - Orlando - Dr. Phillips

Along with wide receiver, linebacker is a position the coaching staff must hit on in this class. Currently, they have just one commitment in Omar Graham. Tolan committed to LSU but has kept the door open for FSU. With the pending coaching change coming there is a very real possibility that FSU could pull off this flip. They’ve stayed in contact with Tolan despite his commitment and he is expected to take a visit to Tallahassee at some point. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker can cover very well in space and is very athletic. He’d be a shot in the arm to a unit that needs to find depth and top tier talent.

5. Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe- Miami - Miami Central

Right behind Tolan is Bissainthe. The one-time Miami lean is strongly considering Tallahassee. With the change to a 4-2-5 FSU needs tall, athletic linebackers like Wesley. While the game still needs thumpers, the way offenses play now dictates that defenses have athletes at all levels. There may not be a better linebacker in the passing game than the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Central standout. Playing in space has been an Achilles heel for FSU linebackers this season. Bissainthe can fix that in a hurry.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!