Florida State holding on to top-15 recruiting class

November is here and that means the Early Signing Period is just around the corner. Florida State has built a solid core for its 2022 recruiting class, headlined by No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter, No. 11 quarterback AJ Duffy, defensive back Sam McCall, and offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp.

According to SI-All American, the Seminoles' class ranks No. 13 in the country with 16 commitments. The snippet from John Garcia on FSU can be viewed below. Click here for the full recruiting rankings.

"The Seminoles lost a pair of commitments in October, including elite pass rusher Trevion Williams and IMG Academy offensive lineman Aliou Bah, who is now pledged to Georgia. It got good news on Friday with another prospect others are trying to flip in offensive lineman Tae Woody, though he did visit Auburn on Saturday. As is the story with No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter, it's about holding onto the strong foundation of the class for Mike Norvell down the stretch."

As noted, #Tribe22 took a couple of hits last month when offensive lineman Aliou Bah and defensive lineman Trevion Williams backed off of their pledges to Florida State. There has been some concern with offensive lineman Antavious Woody, who has been committed since June, as in-state Auburn pushes for a flip. It remains to be seen if the Tigers can pull it off but Woody was on campus over the weekend.

The main objective will be for the Seminoles to hold on to the current members of the class. Everyone else is pretty solid at this moment. The only real buzz has been with No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter, who visited Georgia twice over the last few weeks but also reaffirmed his commitment to FSU for the thousandth time on Monday. Hunter is expected to be in Tallahassee later this month for the game against Miami.

Outside of that, the staff will look to close out the cycle by filling needs at wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker. The top targets to monitor are wide receiver Kevin Coleman, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr, offensive tackle Julian Armella, defensive end Nyjalik Kelly, linebacker Daniel Martin, and linebacker DeMario Tolan. FSU has also been heavy on rising prospects wide receiver Camden Brown, linebacker Aiden Vaughan, and defensive end Eddie Kelly as of late.

Regardless, it projects to be an exciting few days from December 15-17 when recruits can finally sign their letters of intent.

