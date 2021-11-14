Florida State lands transfer offensive tackle

The Lousiana native flipped his commitment to the Seminoles while on his official visit.

One of the late arriving visitors for this weekend’s match-up versus rival Miami was Bless Harris, a transfer from Lamar. Coming in committed to UCF, Harris left his official visit committed to Florida State.

While Bless Harris may be a newer name on the board for Florida State fans he is one the coaches have been familiar with as they’ve been recruiting him since the start of September. After starting 7 games for Lamar, and playing in 15 total, Harris decided to pursue a bigger stage to finish off his college career.

The familiarity with the staff comes from Bless being from New Orleans, playing at the high school coach Johnson used to coach at. He’s also former teammates with current FSU defensive end Byron Turner, and 2022 defensive line commitment Bishop Thomas. Once he entered the portal, Coach Johnson and Harris started talking.

“Coach Johnson was at Memphis when we first talked way back, and he started talking to me in September,” Harris said. “I also have a couple of high school teammates on the team. Seeing how close the team was off the field, it showed me that it is truly a player-driven environment.”

Getting Bless on campus paid off in spades for this staff as he was blown away by everything he experienced.

“Something about that place just felt right to me but also my family,” Harris said. “It was exciting, the whole game, the Warchant, it was loud all night! After talking to Coach Norvell and his staff we clicked immediately. Coach Norvell explained to me their needs as a team and what he expects from me out of the gate. Coach Johnson and Coach Atkins both have played a part in my decision. My family felt the hospitality from everyone.”

Harris is a 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman that plays tackle but also can play inside at guard. With two years of eligibility remaining, he will do whatever it takes to help FSU once he arrives on campus.

“The need they told me was being dominant up front in the trenches and that everything will fall into place,” Harris explained. “I can play both tackle positions or guard if they need me to. I plan on enrolling in January and getting going. I want to win the ACC Championship and be the best teammate I can possibly be. I’m shooting for Newcomer of the Year and I want to be a great mentor to the younger guys.”

With his commitment firm and out of the way, he plans to recruit others to the Tribe22 class while finishing the necessary work in the classroom.

“Yeah for sure I got something in the works,” Harris said about looking to add players to the class. “I’m going to stay on the path I have been on, working out and training in order to craft my game. I am also finishing up my bachelor’s degree next month before I get to FSU.”

