Florida State offers highly-sought after JUCO offensive lineman

Florida State's players are getting some much-needed time off over the next few days. However, the coaching staff is currently traveling around the country to visit their top targets and put out new scholarship offers.

READ MORE: Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Georgia Tech

On Thursday, the Seminoles extended an offer to JUCO offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock. He mentioned offensive line coach Alex Atkins and graduate assistant Cooper Williams upon announcing the news on social media.

The Georgia native has spent the past two years at Coffeyville Community College. He played his prep ball at Newton High School. Blackstock's recruitment has been heating up over the past few weeks. He's reported 39 scholarship offers since August 10, including Auburn, Illinois, Florida, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee, among others.

Blackstock took an unofficial visit to UTSA over the summer. He was at Illinois for an official visit last weekend for the Fighting Illini's victory against Minnesota.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman is expected to graduate in December and enroll at his next stop in January with three years to play two. Florida State could potentially use a stopgap option with starting guards, Dillan Gibbons and D'Mitri Emmanuel, as well as starting tackle Jazston Turnetine set to graduate following the season.

He's not currently ranked according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook