Florida State quarterback commit plans to visit for Miami game

There has been a lot of news revolving around Florida State and quarterbacks over the last week. How about some more? Redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy left the team and entered the Transfer Portal while AJ Duffy is no longer with IMG Academy.

Recently, 2023 quarterback commitment Chris Parson informed NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis that he plans to be in Tallahassee this weekend to watch the Seminoles take on Miami. Parson was last in town at the beginning of the season for the Notre Dame game. This will be an opportunity for the coaching staff to show him what they're missing in the offense and continue to keep his commitment locked in.

Parson projects to be one of the bell cows for #Tribe23. He's already recruiting top receivers Jalen Brown and Santana Fleming to join him in the class. That'll continue on Saturday with multiple prospects expected to be in attendance.

The Ravenwood product is in the midst of a terrific junior season. He completed 68% of his passes for 1829 yards with 19 touchdowns to five interceptions. Parson also rushed 60 times for 760 yards and 13 more scores. All of this came while he was dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the regular-season finale.

The Raptors advanced to the second round of the playoffs after a 21-14 victory on Friday night. Parson accounted for all three touchdowns in the win.

NoleGameday plans to catch up with Parson for an update after his visit this weekend.

