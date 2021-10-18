Former Florida State commitment makes pledge to Georgia

Florida State got some tough news for its 2022 recruiting class over the weekend when three-star offensive lineman Aliou Bah elected to decommit from the Seminoles. For those that follow recruiting, the move wasn't exactly unexpected as Bah has had a high interest in Georgia since the summer.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Massachusetts Minutemen

After being back on the open market for less than three days, the Tennessee native has made it official with the Bulldogs. Bah announced his decision on social media on Monday night.

While this may be a little disappointing to Florida State fans, the coaching staff has continued to work on the trail to put together a solid offensive line class. The Seminoles still have Jaylen Early, Daughtry Richardson, Qae'Shon Sapp, Kanaya Charlton, and Antavious Woody committed. All of them are locked in except Woody, whose status we continue to monitor.

The main focus is holding on to those five guys and adding another solid prospect or two into the fold. The top target to finish out #Tribe22 on the offensive front is four-star Julian Armella. Head coach Mike Norvell watched him in person over the weekend and the legacy recruit will likely be back in Tallahassee next month.

There are a few other options that could emerge as well such as Matthew McCoy or Jacarrius Peak.

READ MORE: Five LSU commitments that Florida State should pursue

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook