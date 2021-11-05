Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Playoff edition

    FSU commits and top targets are either finishing up their regular seasons or starting the playoffs.
    It's time for the best part of the high school football season, the playoffs. Players around the country are either finishing up the final weeks of their regular seasons or preparing for the postseason.

    NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

    2022

    QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

    No Game

    Duffy has elected to sit out the remainder of the season and prepare to enroll early at Florida State.

    RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

    No Game

    Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.

    WR Kevin Coleman

    Round 1: St. Mary's vs. Herculaneum High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00 (central)

    WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

    Week 11: Dillard at Blanche Ely High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Saturday, 11/6 at 7:00

    TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Duncanville vs Waco High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Thursday, 11/4 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

    Week 11: Independence at Stone Bridge High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

    OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

    No game. Lee County is on a BYE with the playoffs coming up.

    Current record: 9-1

    OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

    Week 11: Brunswick at Effingham County High School

    Current record: 9-0

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

    OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

    Round 1: LaFayette vs Ariton High School

    Current record: 7-3

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00 (central)

    OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

    No game

    Current record: 7-2

    OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Duncanville vs Waco High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Thursday, 11/4 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    OL Julian Armella

    No game. Playoffs coming up.

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

    Week 11: Fletcher at Mandarin High School

    Current record: 5-4

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 6:00

    DE Marvin Jones Jr.

    No game.

    Current record: 6-3

    DE Nyjalik Kelly

    Week 11: Dillard at Blanche Ely High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Saturday, 11/6 at 7:00

    DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

    Sitting out senior season.

    DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

    No game. Playoffs coming up.

    Current record: 8-1

    LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Stranahan at Fort Lauderdale High School

    Current record: 5-4

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

    LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

    No game. Lee County is on a BYE with the playoffs coming up.

    Current record: 9-1

    LB Wesley Bissainthe

    No game

    Current record: 7-2

    LB Daniel Martin

    Week 11: Marietta at Walton High School

    Current record: 5-4

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

    DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

    Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.

    DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

    Week 11: Lake Gibson at Auburndale High School

    Current record: 6-3

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

    DB Earl Little Jr.

    No game.

    Current record: 6-3

    ATH Kendrick Law

    Week 10: Captain Shreve vs Airline High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00 (central)

    2023

    QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Ravenwood vs Whitehaven High School

    Current record: 8-2

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00 (central)

    WR Jalen Brown

    Week 10: Gulliver Prep at Bishop Moore High School

    Current record: 7-1

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

    WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

    Week 11: Vero Beach vs Raines High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

    WR Santana Fleming

    No game.

    Current record: 6-3

    WR Adam Hopkins

    Week 11: Thomas County Central at Dougherty High School

    Current record: 5-4

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

    TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

    No game. Playoffs coming up.

    Current record: 9-1

    OL Johnny Williams

    Week 11: Northeast vs Lamar County High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

    DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Gulliver Prep at Bishop Moore High School

    Current record: 7-1

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

    DL Darron Reed

    No game. Playoffs coming up.

    Current record: 8-1

    DL Gabe Harris

    Week 11: Thomas County Central at Dougherty High School

    Current record: 5-4

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

    DB Cormani McClain

    Week 11: Lake Gibson at Auburndale High School

    Current record: 6-3

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

    DB Michael Daugherty

    No game. Playoffs coming up.

    Current record: 7-3

    DB Makari Vickers

    Week 11: St. John Paul II at Leon High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

    2024

    RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Dougherty vs Thomas County Central High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

    TE Landen Thomas

    No game. Playoffs coming up.

    Current record: 8-2

    DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Blountstown vs Chiefland High School

    Current record: 7-1

    When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

    USATSI_16879238 (1)
    Capture
    USATSI_16923869 (2)
    USATSI_16737345
    USATSI_15811306
    USATSI_17061024
    USATSI_16778646
