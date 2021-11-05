FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Playoff edition
It's time for the best part of the high school football season, the playoffs. Players around the country are either finishing up the final weeks of their regular seasons or preparing for the postseason.
NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.
2022
QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)
No Game
Duffy has elected to sit out the remainder of the season and prepare to enroll early at Florida State.
RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)
No Game
Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.
WR Kevin Coleman
Round 1: St. Mary's vs. Herculaneum High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00 (central)
WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)
Week 11: Dillard at Blanche Ely High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Saturday, 11/6 at 7:00
TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)
Week 10: Duncanville vs Waco High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Thursday, 11/4 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)
Week 11: Independence at Stone Bridge High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00
OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)
No game. Lee County is on a BYE with the playoffs coming up.
Current record: 9-1
OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)
Week 11: Brunswick at Effingham County High School
Current record: 9-0
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30
OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)
Round 1: LaFayette vs Ariton High School
Current record: 7-3
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00 (central)
OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)
No game
Current record: 7-2
OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)
Week 10: Duncanville vs Waco High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Thursday, 11/4 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
OL Julian Armella
No game. Playoffs coming up.
Current record: 9-1
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)
Week 11: Fletcher at Mandarin High School
Current record: 5-4
When: Friday, 11/5 at 6:00
DE Marvin Jones Jr.
No game.
Current record: 6-3
DE Nyjalik Kelly
Week 11: Dillard at Blanche Ely High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Saturday, 11/6 at 7:00
DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)
Sitting out senior season.
DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)
No game. Playoffs coming up.
Current record: 8-1
LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)
Week 10: Stranahan at Fort Lauderdale High School
Current record: 5-4
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00
LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)
No game. Lee County is on a BYE with the playoffs coming up.
Current record: 9-1
LB Wesley Bissainthe
No game
Current record: 7-2
LB Daniel Martin
Week 11: Marietta at Walton High School
Current record: 5-4
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30
DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)
Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.
DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)
Week 11: Lake Gibson at Auburndale High School
Current record: 6-3
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30
DB Earl Little Jr.
No game.
Current record: 6-3
ATH Kendrick Law
Week 10: Captain Shreve vs Airline High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00 (central)
2023
QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)
Round 1: Ravenwood vs Whitehaven High School
Current record: 8-2
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00 (central)
WR Jalen Brown
Week 10: Gulliver Prep at Bishop Moore High School
Current record: 7-1
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00
WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)
Week 11: Vero Beach vs Raines High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00
WR Santana Fleming
No game.
Current record: 6-3
WR Adam Hopkins
Week 11: Thomas County Central at Dougherty High School
Current record: 5-4
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30
TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)
No game. Playoffs coming up.
Current record: 9-1
OL Johnny Williams
Week 11: Northeast vs Lamar County High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30
DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)
Week 10: Gulliver Prep at Bishop Moore High School
Current record: 7-1
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00
DL Darron Reed
No game. Playoffs coming up.
Current record: 8-1
DL Gabe Harris
Week 11: Thomas County Central at Dougherty High School
Current record: 5-4
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30
DB Cormani McClain
Week 11: Lake Gibson at Auburndale High School
Current record: 6-3
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30
DB Michael Daugherty
No game. Playoffs coming up.
Current record: 7-3
DB Makari Vickers
Week 11: St. John Paul II at Leon High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00
2024
RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)
Week 10: Dougherty vs Thomas County Central High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30
TE Landen Thomas
No game. Playoffs coming up.
Current record: 8-2
DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)
Week 10: Blountstown vs Chiefland High School
Current record: 7-1
When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00
