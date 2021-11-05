FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Playoff edition

FSU commits and top targets are either finishing up their regular seasons or starting the playoffs.

It's time for the best part of the high school football season, the playoffs. Players around the country are either finishing up the final weeks of their regular seasons or preparing for the postseason.

NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

2022

QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

No Game

Duffy has elected to sit out the remainder of the season and prepare to enroll early at Florida State.

RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

No Game

Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.

WR Kevin Coleman

Round 1: St. Mary's vs. Herculaneum High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00 (central)

WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

Week 11: Dillard at Blanche Ely High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Saturday, 11/6 at 7:00

TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

Week 10: Duncanville vs Waco High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Thursday, 11/4 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

Week 11: Independence at Stone Bridge High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

No game. Lee County is on a BYE with the playoffs coming up.

Current record: 9-1

OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

Week 11: Brunswick at Effingham County High School

Current record: 9-0

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

Round 1: LaFayette vs Ariton High School

Current record: 7-3

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00 (central)

OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

No game

Current record: 7-2

OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

Week 10: Duncanville vs Waco High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Thursday, 11/4 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

OL Julian Armella

No game. Playoffs coming up.

Current record: 9-1

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

Week 11: Fletcher at Mandarin High School

Current record: 5-4

When: Friday, 11/5 at 6:00

DE Marvin Jones Jr.

No game.

Current record: 6-3

DE Nyjalik Kelly

Week 11: Dillard at Blanche Ely High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Saturday, 11/6 at 7:00

DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

Sitting out senior season.

DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

No game. Playoffs coming up.

Current record: 8-1

LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

Week 10: Stranahan at Fort Lauderdale High School

Current record: 5-4

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

No game. Lee County is on a BYE with the playoffs coming up.

Current record: 9-1

LB Wesley Bissainthe

No game

Current record: 7-2

LB Daniel Martin

Week 11: Marietta at Walton High School

Current record: 5-4

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.

DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

Week 11: Lake Gibson at Auburndale High School

Current record: 6-3

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

DB Earl Little Jr.

No game.

Current record: 6-3

ATH Kendrick Law

Week 10: Captain Shreve vs Airline High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00 (central)

2023

QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

Round 1: Ravenwood vs Whitehaven High School

Current record: 8-2

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00 (central)

WR Jalen Brown

Week 10: Gulliver Prep at Bishop Moore High School

Current record: 7-1

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

Week 11: Vero Beach vs Raines High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

WR Santana Fleming

No game.

Current record: 6-3

WR Adam Hopkins

Week 11: Thomas County Central at Dougherty High School

Current record: 5-4

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

No game. Playoffs coming up.

Current record: 9-1

OL Johnny Williams

Week 11: Northeast vs Lamar County High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

Week 10: Gulliver Prep at Bishop Moore High School

Current record: 7-1

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

DL Darron Reed

No game. Playoffs coming up.

Current record: 8-1

DL Gabe Harris

Week 11: Thomas County Central at Dougherty High School

Current record: 5-4

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

DB Cormani McClain

Week 11: Lake Gibson at Auburndale High School

Current record: 6-3

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

DB Michael Daugherty

No game. Playoffs coming up.

Current record: 7-3

DB Makari Vickers

Week 11: St. John Paul II at Leon High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

2024

RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

Week 10: Dougherty vs Thomas County Central High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:30

TE Landen Thomas

No game. Playoffs coming up.

Current record: 8-2

DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

Week 10: Blountstown vs Chiefland High School

Current record: 7-1

When: Friday, 11/5 at 7:00

