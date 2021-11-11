FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Playoff edition part 2

The High School Football Playoffs are finally here.

It's time for the best part of the high school football season, the playoffs. Players around the country will be battling in the postseason for state championships over the next couple of weeks.

NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

2022

QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

No Game

Duffy has elected to sit out the remainder of the season and prepare to enroll early at Florida State.

RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

Round 1: Bulloch Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy

Current record: 4-6

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

Hill returned for his final regular-season game and will participate in the playoffs.

WR Kevin Coleman

Round 2: St. Mary's vs. Valle Catholic High School

Current record: 9-1

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00 (central)

WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

Round 1: Dillard at Fort Lauderdale High School

Current record: 9-1

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

Round 1: Duncanville vs Belton High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Thursday, 11/11 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

Round 1: Independence at Stone Bridge High School

Current record: 7-3

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00

OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

Round 1: Lee County vs Grovetown High School

Current record: 9-1

When: Saturday, 11/13 at 4:00

OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

Round 1: Brunswick vs Tucker High School

Current record: 10-0

When: Saturday, 11/13 at 7:30

OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

No game. Season over.

Current record: 7-4

OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

Round 1: Miami Central vs North Miami Beach High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Thursday, 11/11 at 3:00

OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

Round 1: Duncanville vs Belton High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Thursday, 11/11 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

OL Julian Armella

Round 1: St. Thomas Aquinas vs Atlantic High School

Current record: 9-1

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

Round 1: Fletcher vs University High School

Current record: 5-5

When: Friday, 11/12 6:30

DE Marvin Jones Jr.

Round 1: American Heritage vs Boynton Beach High School

Current record: 6-3

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

DE Nyjalik Kelly

Round 1: Dillard at Fort Lauderdale High School

Current record: 9-1

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

Sitting out senior season.

DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

Round 1: Homestead vs South Broward High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

Round 1: Stranahan at Estero High School

Current record: 6-4

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

Round 1: Lee County vs Grovetown High School

Current record: 9-1

When: Saturday, 11/13 at 4:00

LB Wesley Bissainthe

Round 1: Miami Central vs North Miami Beach High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Thursday, 11/11 at 3:00

LB Daniel Martin

Round 1: Marietta vs Tift County High School

Current record: 6-4

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

Round 1: Collins Hill vs Lambert High School

Current record: 10-0

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

It sounds like Hunter could possibly play in this game.

DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

Round 1: Lake Gibson vs Lakeland High School

Current record: 6-3

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

DB Earl Little Jr.

Round 1: American Heritage vs Boynton Beach High School

Current record: 6-3

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

ATH Kendrick Law

Round 1: Captain Shreve vs Live Oak High School

Current record: 9-1

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00 (central)

2023

QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

Round 2: Ravenwood at Collierville

Current record: 9-2

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00 (central)

WR Jalen Brown

No game. Playoffs coming up.

Current record: 8-1

WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

Round 1: Vero Beach at Forest Hill

Current record: 6-2

When: Friday, 11/12 at 6:30

WR Santana Fleming

Round 1: American Heritage vs Boynton Beach High School

Current record: 6-3

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

WR Adam Hopkins

Round 1: Thomas County Central at Benedictine High School

Current record: 5-5

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

Round 1: Mosley vs Gulf Breeze High School

Current record: 9-1

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

OL Johnny Williams

Round 1: Northeast vs Cook High School

Current record: 7-3

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

No game. Playoffs coming up.

Current record: 8-1

DL Darron Reed

Round 1: Carver vs West Laurens High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

DL Gabe Harris

Round 1: Thomas County Central at Benedictine High School

Current record: 5-5

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

DB Cormani McClain

Round 1: Lake Gibson vs Lakeland High School

Current record: 6-3

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

DB Michael Daugherty

Round 1: Grayson vs East Coweta

Current record: 7-3

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

DB Makari Vickers

Round 1: St. John Paul II at North Florida Christian High School

Current record: 8-2

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00

2024

RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

Round 1: Dougherty at Jenkins High School

Current record: 8-2

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

TE Landen Thomas

Round 1: Colquitt County vs Walton High School

Current record: 8-2

When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

No game. Playoffs coming up.

Current record: 8-1

