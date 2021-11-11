FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Playoff edition part 2
It's time for the best part of the high school football season, the playoffs. Players around the country will be battling in the postseason for state championships over the next couple of weeks.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Miami Hurricanes
NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.
2022
QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)
No Game
Duffy has elected to sit out the remainder of the season and prepare to enroll early at Florida State.
RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)
Round 1: Bulloch Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy
Current record: 4-6
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
Hill returned for his final regular-season game and will participate in the playoffs.
WR Kevin Coleman
Round 2: St. Mary's vs. Valle Catholic High School
Current record: 9-1
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00 (central)
WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)
Round 1: Dillard at Fort Lauderdale High School
Current record: 9-1
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)
Round 1: Duncanville vs Belton High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Thursday, 11/11 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)
Round 1: Independence at Stone Bridge High School
Current record: 7-3
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00
OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)
Round 1: Lee County vs Grovetown High School
Current record: 9-1
When: Saturday, 11/13 at 4:00
READ MORE: Where could former FSU QB Chubba Purdy land?
OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)
Round 1: Brunswick vs Tucker High School
Current record: 10-0
When: Saturday, 11/13 at 7:30
OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)
No game. Season over.
Current record: 7-4
OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)
Round 1: Miami Central vs North Miami Beach High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Thursday, 11/11 at 3:00
OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)
Round 1: Duncanville vs Belton High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Thursday, 11/11 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
OL Julian Armella
Round 1: St. Thomas Aquinas vs Atlantic High School
Current record: 9-1
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)
Round 1: Fletcher vs University High School
Current record: 5-5
When: Friday, 11/12 6:30
DE Marvin Jones Jr.
Round 1: American Heritage vs Boynton Beach High School
Current record: 6-3
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
READ MORE: Five potential transfer quarterback options that Florida State should monitor
DE Nyjalik Kelly
Round 1: Dillard at Fort Lauderdale High School
Current record: 9-1
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)
Sitting out senior season.
DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)
Round 1: Homestead vs South Broward High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)
Round 1: Stranahan at Estero High School
Current record: 6-4
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)
Round 1: Lee County vs Grovetown High School
Current record: 9-1
When: Saturday, 11/13 at 4:00
LB Wesley Bissainthe
Round 1: Miami Central vs North Miami Beach High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Thursday, 11/11 at 3:00
LB Daniel Martin
Round 1: Marietta vs Tift County High School
Current record: 6-4
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)
Round 1: Collins Hill vs Lambert High School
Current record: 10-0
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
It sounds like Hunter could possibly play in this game.
DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)
Round 1: Lake Gibson vs Lakeland High School
Current record: 6-3
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
DB Earl Little Jr.
Round 1: American Heritage vs Boynton Beach High School
Current record: 6-3
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
ATH Kendrick Law
Round 1: Captain Shreve vs Live Oak High School
Current record: 9-1
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00 (central)
2023
QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)
Round 2: Ravenwood at Collierville
Current record: 9-2
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00 (central)
WR Jalen Brown
No game. Playoffs coming up.
Current record: 8-1
WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)
Round 1: Vero Beach at Forest Hill
Current record: 6-2
When: Friday, 11/12 at 6:30
WR Santana Fleming
Round 1: American Heritage vs Boynton Beach High School
Current record: 6-3
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
WR Adam Hopkins
Round 1: Thomas County Central at Benedictine High School
Current record: 5-5
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)
Round 1: Mosley vs Gulf Breeze High School
Current record: 9-1
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
OL Johnny Williams
Round 1: Northeast vs Cook High School
Current record: 7-3
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)
No game. Playoffs coming up.
Current record: 8-1
DL Darron Reed
Round 1: Carver vs West Laurens High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
DL Gabe Harris
Round 1: Thomas County Central at Benedictine High School
Current record: 5-5
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
DB Cormani McClain
Round 1: Lake Gibson vs Lakeland High School
Current record: 6-3
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
DB Michael Daugherty
Round 1: Grayson vs East Coweta
Current record: 7-3
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
DB Makari Vickers
Round 1: St. John Paul II at North Florida Christian High School
Current record: 8-2
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00
2024
RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)
Round 1: Dougherty at Jenkins High School
Current record: 8-2
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
TE Landen Thomas
Round 1: Colquitt County vs Walton High School
Current record: 8-2
When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30
DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)
No game. Playoffs coming up.
Current record: 8-1
Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook
What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!
Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter