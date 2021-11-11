Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Playoff edition part 2

    The High School Football Playoffs are finally here.
    Author:

    It's time for the best part of the high school football season, the playoffs. Players around the country will be battling in the postseason for state championships over the next couple of weeks.

    NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

    2022

    QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

    No Game

    Duffy has elected to sit out the remainder of the season and prepare to enroll early at Florida State.

    RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Bulloch Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy

    Current record: 4-6

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    Hill returned for his final regular-season game and will participate in the playoffs.

    WR Kevin Coleman

    Round 2: St. Mary's vs. Valle Catholic High School

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00 (central)

    WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Dillard at Fort Lauderdale High School

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Duncanville vs Belton High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Thursday, 11/11 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Independence at Stone Bridge High School

    Current record: 7-3

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00

    OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Lee County vs Grovetown High School

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Saturday, 11/13 at 4:00

    OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Brunswick vs Tucker High School

    Current record: 10-0

    When: Saturday, 11/13 at 7:30

    OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

    No game. Season over.

    Current record: 7-4

    OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Miami Central vs North Miami Beach High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Thursday, 11/11 at 3:00

    OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Duncanville vs Belton High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Thursday, 11/11 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    OL Julian Armella

    Round 1: St. Thomas Aquinas vs Atlantic High School

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Fletcher vs University High School

    Current record: 5-5

    When: Friday, 11/12 6:30

    DE Marvin Jones Jr.

    Round 1: American Heritage vs Boynton Beach High School

    Current record: 6-3

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    DE Nyjalik Kelly

    Round 1: Dillard at Fort Lauderdale High School

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

    Sitting out senior season.

    DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Homestead vs South Broward High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Stranahan at Estero High School

    Current record: 6-4

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

    Round 1: Lee County vs Grovetown High School

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Saturday, 11/13 at 4:00

    LB Wesley Bissainthe

    Round 1: Miami Central vs North Miami Beach High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Thursday, 11/11 at 3:00

    LB Daniel Martin

    Round 1: Marietta vs Tift County High School

    Current record: 6-4

    No image description

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Collins Hill vs Lambert High School

    Current record: 10-0

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    It sounds like Hunter could possibly play in this game.

    DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Lake Gibson vs Lakeland High School

    Current record: 6-3

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    DB Earl Little Jr.

    Round 1: American Heritage vs Boynton Beach High School

    Current record: 6-3

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    ATH Kendrick Law

    Round 1: Captain Shreve vs Live Oak High School

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00 (central)

    2023

    QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Ravenwood at Collierville

    Current record: 9-2

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00 (central)

    WR Jalen Brown

    No game. Playoffs coming up.

    Current record: 8-1

    WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Vero Beach at Forest Hill

    Current record: 6-2

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 6:30

    WR Santana Fleming

    Round 1: American Heritage vs Boynton Beach High School

    Current record: 6-3

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    WR Adam Hopkins

    Round 1: Thomas County Central at Benedictine High School

    Current record: 5-5

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Mosley vs Gulf Breeze High School

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    OL Johnny Williams

    Round 1: Northeast vs Cook High School

    Current record: 7-3

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

    No game. Playoffs coming up.

    Current record: 8-1

    DL Darron Reed

    Round 1: Carver vs West Laurens High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    DL Gabe Harris

    Round 1: Thomas County Central at Benedictine High School

    Current record: 5-5

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    DB Cormani McClain

    Round 1: Lake Gibson vs Lakeland High School

    Current record: 6-3

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    DB Michael Daugherty

    Round 1: Grayson vs East Coweta

    Current record: 7-3

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    DB Makari Vickers

    Round 1: St. John Paul II at North Florida Christian High School

    Current record: 8-2

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:00

    2024

    RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

    Round 1: Dougherty at Jenkins High School

    Current record: 8-2

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    TE Landen Thomas

    Round 1: Colquitt County vs Walton High School

    Current record: 8-2

    When: Friday, 11/12 at 7:30

    DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

    No game. Playoffs coming up.

    Current record: 8-1

