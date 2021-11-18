FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Round 2/3
It's time for the best part of the high school football season, the playoffs. Players around the country will be battling in the postseason for state championships over the next couple of weeks.
NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.
2022
QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)
No Game
Duffy has elected to sit out the remainder of the season and prepare to enroll early at Florida State.
RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)
Round 2: Bulloch Academy at John Milledge Academy
Current record: 5-6
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
Hill returned for his final regular-season game and will participate in the playoffs.
WR Kevin Coleman
Round 3: St. Mary's vs. Central High School
Current record: 10-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:00 (central)
WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)
Round 2: Dillard vs Homestead High School
Current record: 10-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)
Round 2: Duncanville vs Mesquite High School
Current record: 9-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)
Current record: 7-4
Independence fell in the first round of the playoffs.
OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)
Round 2: Lee County vs Cambridge High School
Current record: 10-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)
Round 2: Brunswick vs Dacula High School
Current record: 11-0
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:00
OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)
No game. Season over.
Current record: 7-4
OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)
Round 2: Miami Central vs American Heritage High School
Current record: 8-2
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)
Round 2: Duncanville vs Mesquite High School
Current record: 9-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
OL Julian Armella
Round 2: St. Thomas Aquinas vs Miramar High School
Current record: 10-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)
Fletcher lost in the first round.
Current record: 5-6
DE Marvin Jones Jr.
Round 2: American Heritage vs Miami Central High School
Current record: 7-3
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
DE Nyjalik Kelly
Round 2: Dillard vs Homestead High School
Current record: 10-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)
Sitting out senior season.
DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)
Round 2: Homestead vs Dillard High School
Current record: 9-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)
Round 2: Stranahan vs Killian High School
Current record: 7-4
When: Thursday, 11/18 at 7:30
LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)
Round 2: Lee County vs Cambridge High School
Current record: 10-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
LB Wesley Bissainthe
Round 2: Miami Central vs American Heritage High School
Current record: 8-2
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
LB Daniel Martin
Round 2: Marietta at Milton High School
Current record: 7-4
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)
Round 2: Collins Hill vs Pebblebrook High School
Current record: 11-0
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
It sounds like Hunter could possibly play in this game.
DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)
Round 2: Lake Gibson vs Edgewater High School
Current record: 7-3
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
DB Earl Little Jr.
Round 2: American Heritage vs Miami Central High School
Current record: 7-3
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
ATH Kendrick Law
Round 2: Captain Shreve at Parkway High School
Current record: 10-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:00 (central)
2023
QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)
Round 3: Ravenwood at Summit High School
Current record: 10-2
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:00 (central)
WR Jalen Brown
Round 2: Gulliver Prep vs Booker T. Washington High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)
Round 2: Vero Beach at Palm Beach Central
Current record: 7-2
When: Friday, 11/19 at 6:30
WR Santana Fleming
Round 2: American Heritage vs Miami Central High School
Current record: 7-3
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
WR Adam Hopkins
Thomas County lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Current record: 5-6
TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)
Round 2: Mosley vs Lincoln High School
Current record: 10-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30 (central)
OL Johnny Williams
Round 2: Northeast vs Haralson County High School
Current record: 8-3
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:00
DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)
Round 2: Gulliver Prep vs Booker T. Washington High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
DL Darron Reed
Round 2: Carver vs Hapeville Charter High School
Current record: 9-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
DL Gabe Harris
Thomas County lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Current record: 5-6
DB Cormani McClain
Round 2: Lake Gibson vs Edgewater High School
Current record: 7-3
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
DB Michael Daugherty
Round 2: Grayson vs Denmark High School
Current record: 8-3
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
DB Makari Vickers
Round 2: St. John Paul II at Trinity Christian Academy
Current record: 9-2
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
2024
RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)
Round 2: Dougherty at Riverdale High School
Current record: 9-2
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30
TE Landen Thomas
Colquitt County lost in the first round.
Current record: 8-3
DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)
Round 2: Blountstown vs Liberty County High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:00
