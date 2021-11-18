Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Round 2/3

    The playoffs continue for Florida State commits and targets around the country.
    It's time for the best part of the high school football season, the playoffs. Players around the country will be battling in the postseason for state championships over the next couple of weeks.

    NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

    2022

    QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

    No Game

    Duffy has elected to sit out the remainder of the season and prepare to enroll early at Florida State.

    RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Bulloch Academy at John Milledge Academy

    Current record: 5-6

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    Hill returned for his final regular-season game and will participate in the playoffs.

    WR Kevin Coleman

    Round 3: St. Mary's vs. Central High School

    Current record: 10-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:00 (central)

    WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Dillard vs Homestead High School

    Current record: 10-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Duncanville vs Mesquite High School

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

    Current record: 7-4

    Independence fell in the first round of the playoffs.

    OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Lee County vs Cambridge High School

    Current record: 10-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Brunswick vs Dacula High School

    Current record: 11-0

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:00

    OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

    No game. Season over.

    Current record: 7-4

    OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Miami Central vs American Heritage High School

    Current record: 8-2

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Duncanville vs Mesquite High School

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    OL Julian Armella

    Round 2: St. Thomas Aquinas vs Miramar High School

    Current record: 10-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

    Fletcher lost in the first round.

    Current record: 5-6

    DE Marvin Jones Jr.

    Round 2: American Heritage vs Miami Central High School

    Current record: 7-3

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    DE Nyjalik Kelly

    Round 2: Dillard vs Homestead High School

    Current record: 10-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

    Sitting out senior season.

    DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Homestead vs Dillard High School

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Stranahan vs Killian High School

    Current record: 7-4

    When: Thursday, 11/18 at 7:30

    LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

    Round 2: Lee County vs Cambridge High School

    Current record: 10-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    LB Wesley Bissainthe

    Round 2: Miami Central vs American Heritage High School

    Current record: 8-2

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30  

    LB Daniel Martin

    Round 2: Marietta at Milton High School

    Current record: 7-4

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Collins Hill vs Pebblebrook High School

    Current record: 11-0

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    It sounds like Hunter could possibly play in this game.

    DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Lake Gibson vs Edgewater High School

    Current record: 7-3

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    DB Earl Little Jr.

    Round 2: American Heritage vs Miami Central High School

    Current record: 7-3

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    ATH Kendrick Law

    Round 2: Captain Shreve at Parkway High School

    Current record: 10-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:00 (central)

    2023

    QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

    Round 3: Ravenwood at Summit High School

    Current record: 10-2

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:00 (central)

    WR Jalen Brown

    Round 2: Gulliver Prep vs Booker T. Washington High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Vero Beach at Palm Beach Central

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 6:30

    WR Santana Fleming

    Round 2: American Heritage vs Miami Central High School

    Current record: 7-3

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    WR Adam Hopkins

    Thomas County lost in the first round of the playoffs.

    Current record: 5-6

    TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Mosley vs Lincoln High School

    Current record: 10-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30 (central)

    OL Johnny Williams

    Round 2: Northeast vs Haralson County High School

    Current record: 8-3

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:00

    DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Gulliver Prep vs Booker T. Washington High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    DL Darron Reed

    Round 2: Carver vs Hapeville Charter High School

    Current record: 9-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    DL Gabe Harris

    Thomas County lost in the first round of the playoffs.

    Current record: 5-6

    DB Cormani McClain

    Round 2: Lake Gibson vs Edgewater High School

    Current record: 7-3

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30  

    DB Michael Daugherty

    Round 2: Grayson vs Denmark High School

    Current record: 8-3

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    DB Makari Vickers

    Round 2: St. John Paul II at Trinity Christian Academy

    Current record: 9-2

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    2024

    RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Dougherty at Riverdale High School

    Current record: 9-2

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:30

    TE Landen Thomas

    Colquitt County lost in the first round.

    Current record: 8-3

    DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

    Round 2: Blountstown vs Liberty County High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Friday, 11/19 at 7:00

