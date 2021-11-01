FSU defensive back commits looking forward to getting to Tallahassee

One of the worries over the past couple of weeks has been the status of Florida State's 2022 recruiting class. The Seminoles lost commitments from offensive lineman Aliou Bah and defensive lineman during the month of October. Offensive lineman Antavious Williams seemed to be leaning towards Auburn but he affirmed his pledge on Friday night.

There has also been some concern with No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter. The last two visits for Hunter have been to Georgia but he is expected to return to Tallahassee for the Seminoles' matchup with Miami later this month.

On Monday, one of the top prospects in the class, defensive back Sam McCall, posted a graphic of him and Hunter in Florida State uniforms to social media.

McCall wrote, "Can January come any faster?"

Hunter responded, "I've been patiently waiting."

That's an exchange that should make Seminole fans feel a little at ease, though no one's going to fully rest until they both sign in December.

Hunter and McCall are anticipated to ink their letters of intent during the Early Signing Period and enroll at Florida State in January.

The Seminoles currently hold the No. 13 class in the country with 16 commitments according to SI All-American.

