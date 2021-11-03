Mike Norvell speaks on the importance of recruiting

It's recruiting season, even if Dan Mullen disagrees, with the Early Signing Period coming up in less than two months. In the last few days, Mullen and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart have both offered differing opinions on the subject.

Naturally, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was asked about recruiting following Tuesday's practice. He called it, "the lifeblood of a program" before going into further detail.

"There is no question, recruiting is the lifeblood of a program," Norvell said. "What we have to do, the constant evaluation, the constant development in relationships. We talk about it all the time as you go through, whether it was June when we first went live, from 12:01 a.m. we were being active. It is about every chance that you can build those relationships, all the things that we can do in our evaluation to make sure we are getting the right fit for Florida State.

"I'm really excited about the guys that we have been able to bring here," Norvell continued. "Obviously seeing them as they come in, as they continue to grow and develop, and then coupled with the future classes that we are putting together, there is a lot of momentum there for us in the recruiting world and a lot of excitement about not only who is coming but also what the future is going to be. It is one of the joys of my job. I love seeing kids get opportunities and seeing them grow through that process as we are doing the same thing as a staff."

As Norvell mentioned, Florida State held a midnight madness event right when the dead period was lifted at midnight on June 1. The Seminoles had multiple commitments and top targets in attendance to show them how much of a priority they were to the program.

The coaching staff has been paramount to building #Tribe22's core. FSU currently holds the No. 13 class according to SI-All American with 16 verbal commitments. The 'Noles are looking to close the class out strong down the stretch with prospects such as wide receiver Kevin Coleman, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr, and offensive lineman Julian Armella.

