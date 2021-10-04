No. 1 player in the country Travis Hunter reaffirms commitment to Florida State

Florida State and Mike Novell head into early October being 1-4 after their first win coming from a walk-off field goal to win Saturday against Syracuse. Not the prettiest start for the Seminoles to begin the 2021 season and that has caused a lot of concern for FSU fans regarding the recruiting trail.

The focus is always towards 5-star and No. 1 player in the 2022 class, Travis Hunter, who is right now still committed to the Seminoles. The fan base in Tallahassee freaked out early last Saturday when he was spotted in the stands in Athens while visiting Georgia versus Arkansas.

Many of the fans wondered why he was visiting and obviously, were not a fan of seeing him in person viewing the beating Kirby Smart and the Dawgs put on the (at the time) No. 8 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.

On Sunday evening, Hunter along with current FSU offensive line commit Qae'Shon Sapp hopped onto an Instagram Live together. They spent a good amount of time catching up and playing video games. Once the live video had ended, Sapp posted to his Instagram reaffirming his commitment to the Seminoles.

Not only that but as can be seen in the comments, Hunter replied in agreement to Sapp saying "Yessir."

Florida State fans on Monday can have a sigh of relief because it seems as if Hunter has killed off the worry, at least, for right now for some fans. Hunter has continued to be a bell cow for the 2022 class and even further. The young man has been a pivotal part of his class and beyond.

The more lockdown commitment messages from the 2022 class the more relaxation fans in Tallahassee can have.