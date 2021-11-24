No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter shuts down recruiting rumor

As you can probably expect by now, the chatter around No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter's recruitment is not going to end until his signature is on his letter of intent. Heck, there will probably be some controversy after that. Regardless, it's clear that if you want a few clicks, making up a vague Hunter rumor is the way to go.

The latest news floating around can be traced back to Georgia's rivals site, UGASports. Basically, a writer put out a post that he was predicting Hunter to flip to the Bulldogs. The Florida native has visited UGA twice during the season but at the same time, he's reaffirmed his commitment to the Seminoles multiple times.

Hunter was in Tallahassee earlier in November on an unofficial visit to watch Florida State take down Miami. He took a trip to Mississippi over the weekend to attend Jackson State's game, who is led by the legendary Deion Sanders, one of the greatest athletes in program history.

The No. 1 prospect took to Instagram to shut down the Georgia flip rumor on Tuesday evening.

"Stop this cap boy. I'm a 'Nole!"

By all accounts, Hunter is locked in with the 'Noles and plans to finalize things during the Early Signing Period. He will enroll on campus in January and go through a full offseason with Florida State prior to his true freshman season.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound defensive back returned to action on Friday night after suffering an ankle injury during his senior season. He didn't miss a beat, recording an interception and a touchdown.

Keep up with NoleGameday as we continue to track Hunter's recruitment leading up to December.

