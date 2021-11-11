No. 1 safety plans official visit to Florida State

Saturday is quickly approaching and that means Florida State and Miami are getting closer to taking the field. With such a historic and passionate rivalry between the two schools, this projects to be a must-watch game inside of Doak Campbell Stadium. This will also be the final time that the Seminoles play at home this season and they're expecting a loaded visitor list.

No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter, quarterback AJ Duffy, and defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. are among the prospects that will be in Tallahassee this weekend. We've expressed that the list will continue to grow and that has remained true into Thursday.

Earlier this afternoon, top-30 prospect and No. 1 safety, Kamari Wilson, announced via social media that he'd be taking an official to Florida State this weekend.

Wilson is a prospect that the Seminoles have been pursuing for a while but he's shown the SEC a lot of interest. He's been presumed to be a Georgia lean and took an official visit to Athens in October. Wilson has also unofficially visited Florida during the season. He took official visits to Texas A&M and LSU over the summer.

The Florida native did make it to Florida State in June for an unofficial visit. He's friends with Hunter and former teammate of Duffy at IMG Academy. The Seminoles have a clear need in the defensive backfield. Potentially adding Wilson to Hunter and McCall would be a heck of a trio for #Tribe22.

Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson has been involved in his recruitment.

The 6-foot, 200-pound safety is ranked as the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to SI All-American. NoleGameday will be reaching out to Wilson to get an update on his visit.

