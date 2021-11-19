QB commit AJ Duffy details visit to Florida State, updates injury status

"Shoot, I think it's going to be a little easier to recruit after a game like that."

There was a plethora of talent in Tallahassee over the weekend to watch Florida State take down Miami for the first time in four years. With the contest against the Hurricanes being the final home game of the 2021 season, the coaching staff went all out to get as many commitments and targets into town as possible.

2022 quarterback commitment AJ Duffy was one of the prospects in attendance and he spent a few minutes updating NoleGameday on the trip. He expected the Seminoles to win going into the game and was happy to see them come out on top.

"It was a crazy night," Duffy said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I had big expectations going into the game. Big rivalry week. I thought it was going to be a high-scoring shoot out but man, the way we came out, we dominated them in that first half. Second half, we came out a little dull but we picked it back up when we needed to and came out of with the dub."

Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have been looking for a signature victory that they can sell on the recruiting trail. Though Miami and Florida State aren't where they were when this rivalry was at its peak, it still shows that the Seminoles are one step closer to taking back the state.

"I think it shows that coach Norvell is the real deal," Duffy said. "It's going to take some time to rebuild the culture but it's heading in the right direction. I feel like, with this 2022 class we have going on and the 2023 class looking great, we'll be solid and get back to where we belong."

Quarterback Jordan Travis was the star of FSU's offense against the Hurricanes. He recorded a career-high 274 passing yards while completing 69% of his passes and not turning the ball over. Travis hasn't thrown an interception over his past four starts. It looks like things are beginning to click for the redshirt sophomore. That's a testament to both Travis and the coaching staff.

"Everything that they told me was going to happen is starting to happen," Duffy said. "They're getting better every week. guys are buying in, playing for each other, just small steps in the right direction and they're looking good."

With multiple uncommitted recruits such as defensive end Marvin Jones Jr, cornerback Earl Little Jr, running back Kaytron Allen, and defensive back Kamari Wilson taking official visits to Florida State for the game, Duffy did his fair share of recruiting. He's expecting a few guys to hop on board in the near future.

"It was great," Duffy said. "It's not too hard to recruit when we have a game like that. The game kind of speaks for itself, you can't really experience anything like that anywhere. All the guys were fired up. I was with Kamari [Wilson], Fatman [Kaytron Allen], and Travis [Hunter] the whole game. We were just chopping it up, talking. Hung out with Marv [Marvin Jones Jr] a little bit and some of the guys. Shoot, I think it's going to be a little easier to recruit after a game like that."

"It was a big-time win, especially at home, having all of the recruits there," Duffy continued. "I feel like we're going to see some guys hop in soon and then after that, it's just gonna take off."

While the California native is the bell cow on the offensive side of the ball for Florida State, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter holds that spot for the defense. Hunter was in town for the first time since September and Duffy was excited to see him.

"That was cool to see him again," Duffy said. "That's my guy. We talk weekly, text, play the game together. Didn't really skip a beat when I saw him. It was cool that we got to hang out at the game and afterwards, go out and mess around in college town. It's always dope to see him, he's full of energy, and it's good to see he's healthy now."

Duffy led IMG Academy to an 8-0 record before suffering a finger injury on his throwing hand. He's been doing as much training as he can while being unable to throw. He should have the ball back in his hands in the near future.

"I've just been running and doing as much quarterback work as I can," Duffy said. "I can't throw right now with my finger but in about a week and a half I'll start picking up the ball again and throwing. Just getting bigger, faster, and stronger for college."

What did Duffy take away from his time at IMG?

"I just learned a lot," Duffy said. "Being away from home, it was like college before college. I feel like I have a little bit of an advantage. I feel like I'll be ready for it."

Following the injury, Duffy elected to spend the final few months prior to the beginning of his college career back home in California. The unexpected time back west has allowed him to be around his family and show them the support that they do for him.

"It means a lot," Duffy said. "It's unfortunate how I got injured but it's kind of a blessing too because I'll be good to go in a month, at 100%, no surgery or anything. But that extra month and a half to be with the family, I don't even know how to describe it, it's just dope. I was at my sister's volleyball game that I never could have been at it. They're my biggest supporters so it's cool that I can support them through some of their stuff."

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound signal-caller plans to participate in the 2022 Under Armour All-America game on January 2. Following that, he will head straight to Florida State to enroll.

Duffy is regarded as the No. 11 quarterback in the 2022 class according to SI All-American. Keep up with NoleGameday for the latest on Duffy with the Early Signing Period coming up.

