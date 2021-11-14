Recruits react to Florida State's win over Miami

The Florida State Seminoles overcame an eight point deficit in the final quarter to defeat in-state rival Miami, 31-28, on Saturday night. The victory over the Hurricanes was the first for the Seminoles since 2016, snapping a four-game losing streak in the series. In the same vein, the team was able to keep its bowl hopes alive with two games remaining in the regular season. FSU will need to win at Boston College and at Florida to go bowling.

A ton of talent was in Tallahassee this weekend to witness Florida State's massive win. NoleGameday reached out to commits and targets to get their thoughts on the performance.

Check out their reactions below.

2022

- QB AJ Duffy:

- RB Rodney Hill:

- OL Kanaya Charlton: "That's definitely a season-defining game! Just shows we have the talent and coaches to win! Just need to execute like we did today.

- OL Qae'shon Sapp: "LFGGGGGG! GOOOOO NOLESSSSSS "PLATINUM SQUAD""

- OL Julian Armella:

- DE Aaron Hester: "We are gonna own the state."

- DB Sam McCall:

2023

- QB Tyler Jefferson: "It was definitely a hard-fought game by the 'Noles. A much-needed win used as a big confidence booster going ahead."

- TE Randy Pittman: "It's amazing. I was hyped, it was cold!!! But me and Lamont Green out there with our shirts off and cheering these boys on."

- DE Zakaih Saez: "It was a great win. I already know what the outcome was gonna be but I loved it. We played our behinds off."

2024

- RB Kam Davis: "I think our guys have proven another point that they are climbing back to the peak of the program we used to be. Hard fought game with lots of energy.

- DB Jordan Pride: "Had me a lil nervous at the end but played great the first half. Came out a little slow the second half but came out with the win. Like always, enjoyed and loved to be back in DOAK!"

