Seminoles offer trio of 2023 offensive tackles

Florida State is getting an early start to the class of 2023. On Monday night, the Seminoles offered a trio of 2023 offensive tackles out of the Southeast.

Following a phone call with offensive line coach Alex Atkins, Shamurad Umarov picked up a scholarship from FSU. The Georgia native has seen his interest grow during his junior season. Along with the 'Noles, North Carolina State and Tennessee have offered him since September. Umarov has the frame at 6-foot-6, 290-pounds, and the skillset that the coaching staff is looking for.

Later on in the evening, Florida State offered offensive tackle Wilkin Formby. The Alabama native took an unofficial visit to Tallahassee over the weekend to attend the 'Noles game against North Carolina State. Formby has also seen Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Ole Miss this fall. He holds offers from Tennessee, Louisville, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and Kentucky, among others.

Last but not least, the Seminoles joined Vysen Lang's recruitment with an offer on his 17th birthday. Lang's stock has been rising as of late. He's picked up scholarships from Auburn, Notre Dame, and Maryland in recent months. The Alabama native has unofficially visited Miami, Florida, and Auburn during the season. He's expected to release a top list in December.

NoleGameday has reached out to all three prospects to get their respective thoughts on picking up offers from Florida State. Stay tuned for more recruiting coverage on the Seminoles.

