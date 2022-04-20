The Chris Parson Journal: Chapter Four

NoleGameday is thrilled to announce that we will be hosting 2023 quarterback and Florida State commitment, Chris Parson, throughout the offseason and his senior year as he gives us an inside look at what it's like to be a national recruit. He’ll be updating NG monthly before he heads to Florida State.

The month of April has been another busy period for Parson as he continues to put in work for the Elite 11 Nashville Regional on May 15. He details his third visit to Florida State this year, continued efforts in training, and the start of his final slate of spring practices at Ravenwood High School.

Time continues to fly by and in an instant, my senior year is already a third of the way over. I got down to Tallahassee for the third time this year for the spring game earler in April. That was probably my favorite visit out of all of my visits so far to Florida State. One of the first things I did on Saturday was go to Picked, got some retro gear that they don’t even make anymore. They hooked me up, getting some gear like that, that can cost you a couple of dollars. But the guys at Picked, my man Doug, they got a future Seminole right.

Getting up to the campus, I was chilling with some of our commitments like Randy Pittman and Camdon Frier. That was my first time meeting Camdon and me and Randy, him and I have been close since I committed. I also saw Roderick Kearney, Tommy Kinsler, and some other recruits. After that, we headed to the stadium and got to watch the spring game. There were certain things that coach Tokarz and I talked about throughout the spring that he wanted to work on with each quarterback. I got to pay attention to those type of details and I could see the quarterbacks doing what they had been working on with coach Tokarz translate from practice to a game.

The fans were the highlight of the day. I sent out a tweet saying that I was on the 40 yard line of the home side. Already before that, people were coming up and taking pictures. Then when I sent the tweet out, people were coming from left and right, asking for autographs and pictures. I just thought that was really cool. After the spring game, I was chilling with coach Tokarz and coach Norvell. We were just chilling in his office, chopping it up, talking about the game. That was a really cool moment, we were just vibing out. We were talking about Johnny [Wilson], Mycah [Pittman], and him blowing the whistle on Jordan [Travis] so quick he couldn’t do what he wanted to do.

I’ve been getting ready for the Elite 11 and spring ball so I went up to Atlanta to work with Justin Field’s trainer, Ron Veal, again this month after also doing so in March. I can feel myself getting better every time, learning new stuff, and I’ve been making a conscious effort to implement it whenever I get back home. The first time I went this month, we were working on some stuff, playaction fakes, stuff that I will have to do at the Elite 11. We were working on under center throws, throwing on the run. This past weekend, we worked on stuff that I would have to do the first couple of days of spring. RPOs and quick game, making sure my feet are in the right spot, getting the ball out of my hands quick, understanding how to throw certain routes depending on coverages.

This week was the start of spring ball. My last spring ball of my high school career. The first day was pretty good, everything was pretty smooth but the second day was even better. It feels good to be back, it’s sort of like a fresh start. Most of our skill players are at track right now so it’s been fun building bonds with new faces and getting better as we work towards a state championship. My quarterbacks coach at Ravenwood has added the drills that coach Tokarz does with the quarterbacks at FSU. We’ve added that to our individual drills so I’m working on the same things as the FSU quarterbacks during my practices.

Last year, I was learning everything and trying to be a leader. This year, I know the whole offense, I understand it, so it’s been fun and a lot easier teaching it to the guys. I feel like I’ve grown so much. It’s a great feeling, being able to help other guys. It’s great to be able to do that. Another cool thing about day two was that coach Tokarz made the trip to come watch me practice. I had a really good day, the ball was coming out of my hand nice. Everything was smooth and we were really efficient. Thursday will be the first day in full pads for the team so that should be exciting.

During the spring, you can’t wear your actual number. It's kind of a tradition I helped start. I’m not wearing No. 1 right now, I’ve got on No. 9, so I’m kind of having fun with that. Last year, when we got ready for the spring, everybody was getting their jerseys and everyone was fighting over certain numbers. I was like, pick your number for the season but someone else gets to wear it during the spring so everybody's happy. We’ve got a running back, he wore 30 something last year, and he’s wearing No. 26 right now. We’ve got a lineman and he’s wearing No. 13 so we’re all having fun with it.

Basically, all of the training I’ve been doing this offseason, from December to leading up to a few weeks has been surrounding the Elite 11. I didn’t play basketball or baseball this year for Ravenwood because it was going to be too time consuming. I’m just working to get this invite, trying to get to LA, they’ve got the regional in Nashville. Certain guys in certain cities have already been invited after their regionals. Now they’re coming to my city and I feel like, why not me? I know what I bring to the table, I know what type of player I am so I feel like I just have to lock in but not be too tight. Just go out there and spin it, and I know I’ll be in good hands.

The Elite 11 is something I’ve dreamed about doing for a long time. I remember watching Kyler Murray on there. It’s a milestone that I want to accomplish throughout my career. All the goals I’ve got listed, leading up to eventually being a hall of famer, this is one that I’ve got my eyes on early in the road. If I go out here and I ball out, this will put most of the world on notice. This will put everybody on notice for real.

Huge thank you to all of the ‘Nole fans out there for their love and support. I don’t take any of that lightly and it means a ton that you’re following my journey and supporting me.

Enough of that, we’re done talking. It’s time to handle business. We’ll get back with ya’ll next month after the regional.

Like LeBron says, it’s time enter Zero Dark Thirty mode. CP Out.

