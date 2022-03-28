The Chris Parson Journal: Chapter Three

NoleGameDay is thrilled to announce that we will be hosting 2023 quarterback and Florida State commitment, Chris Parson, throughout the offseason and his senior year as he gives us an inside look at what it's like to be a national recruit. He’ll be updating NG monthly before he heads to Florida State.

Like with any good book, it's best if you don't skip chapters. Before proceeding, make sure to catch up on Chapter One from January and Chapter Two from February. This month focuses on Parson's return to Tallahassee, spring practice, and the continued effort that he's putting in to prepare for the Elite 11 regional on May 15.

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's strong Thursday practice

Another month of work is almost in the books. Three down, nine more to go until I get to Tallahassee.

At the beginning of March, I had the chance to get back down to Tallahassee and I went to the first spring practice. It was good to finally see coach Norvell, coach Tokarz, and coach Atkins coach in person and watch the quarterbacks compete. What I enjoyed most about the practice was being right there on the field, having a front row seat, side by side with coach Tokarz and the rest of the quarterbacks.

The drills that coach Tokarz had the quarterbacks doing when they were warming up are the same drills that we do at Ravenwood. Jordan had a really impressive day, especially for the first practice of the spring. Coach Tokarz said he wanted to emphasize footwork with Jordan and I could see that his feet were smooth. I got to talk to Gino, he was super cool and I talked to him a lot. A lot of times when AJ wasn’t in, he was right next to me and he was taking me through the plays, keeping me in the loop with what was going on. I met Tate that morning, he made some nice throws in the indoor.

Coach Norvell and coach Atkins had a lot of juice. Norvell having energy, running and being loud. Atkins was coaching hard, he was hands-on with every play. Getting in the middle of the ball and talking directly to the linemen after each play. I got a good vibe from watching them coach, it made me even more fired up to get a chance to play for them one day.

I also got the chance to go to a basketball game. Florida State ended up beating NC State on senior day. The crowd was dope, when I was in there, there were fans there that were cheering my name. They were like, ‘yo Chris, I can’t wait for you to get down there.’ Then when I got to my section, there were a bunch of fans that were telling me they were excited for me to get to Florida State. That was really cool.

We got back from the basketball game and I talked to our newest commit, defensive lineman Keith Sampson. It was good talking to him and his family. He was super excited about joining Tribe23 and we got him in the group chat. He’s been really active in the chat and he talks about as much as me. We can tell that he’s locked in for sure, he’s in it to win it.

Then I did the photoshoot. It was dope. All white. Last time we did the Kobe pictures and I hit up my guy Mitch to see what we were doing on this visit. I sent him some Michael Jordan pictures. Then, once I got there he showed me something that he had in mind with ‘The Chosen One’ magazine cover that LeBron James did during his junior year of high school. It was pretty dope to do that with the Sports Illustrated magazine cover, especially because we’re doing this right here.

Later in the month, I was on spring break. I had a few QB sessions down in Atlanta with big-time QB trainer Ron Veal. He’s trained some big-time quarterbacks throughout the years. He told me our first session was at 10:15 in the morning because he had nothing but time on his hands with all of the local kids out on break.

Sure enough, as I was pulling up to the field I saw a guy who looked pretty familiar already warming up and throwing. That guy just happened to be Justin Fields, the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. My family and I started freaking out. I got out there and tried to play it cool. I knew he was there to work and I was there to work. After warming up, coach Veal called us over and I dapped up coach first. Then Justin dapped me up, he was so cool and casual.

READ MORE: Wide receiver room puts on a show during Florida State's Thursday spring practice

He had all of his receivers out there, Darnell Mooney from the Bears, Jesper Horstead from the Bears, AJ Green, and Kyle Pitts were also out there. We worked on some throws that we learned at Ravenwood, being able to throw when there’s chaos in the pocket, not being able to get my hips fully around and still deliver passes. We did some footwork drills. Some tough throws, comebacks and deep outs, things that I’m going to have to work on for the Elite 11. It was nice throwing to those guys. They were fast bro, that’s really what it was. AJ Green, he’s a big receiver, a big target, but he was moving. Especially when they were doing speed training, even Justin. It was legit.

As the month comes to an end, I’m still just getting ready for the Elite 11 on May 15. I’ll be coming to Florida State again in April for the spring game. It’ll be my third visit of the offseason and my twelfth overall visit since sixth grade.

Stay tuned in next month to read my thoughts on the spring game. We might have a surprise or two for ya’ll coming up.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Chris Parson on Twitter and Instagram

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook