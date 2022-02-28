The Chris Parson Journal: Chapter Two

NoleGameDay is thrilled to announce that we will be hosting 2023 quarterback and Florida State commitment, Chris Parson, throughout the offseason and his senior year as he gives us an inside look at what it's like to be a national recruit. He’ll be updating NG monthly before he heads to Florida State.

Like with any good book, it's best if you don't skip chapters. Before proceeding, make sure to catch up on Chapter One from January.

What’s good? Nah, I didn’t forget about ya’ll. We’ve just been working. It’s been a busy February as I get back into offseason workouts with Ravenwood. I’ve been waking up at 4:30 now and getting to the school by 5:40. We’ll go through lifts, alternating on different days with a focus on our arms, legs, and flexibility. After that, we go to the gym for a series of agility drills that can involve a variety of things depending on the day.

Once school gets out, it’s time to go to track. My main reason for running track is to get faster and be in even better shape. It’ll help me when the spring comes around because I’ll be in tiptop shape. I’m gonna be competing in the 100-meter dash, 4X100M, long jump, high jump, and triple jump at track meets with our team this spring.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, I work out three times a day. After high school workouts and track, I go and grind with my personal trainer. He’s got the hardest workouts ever. We start off with conditioning, then we do this thing called a pushup circuit. We get an agility ladder and have to do three pushups in each spot, down and back, multiple sets. Then, we’ll go lift, some days I’ll have to do four sets of eight on bench and I’ll do dumbells, resistance bands, or pulls up in between sets. We’ll finish it off with some more conditioning.

For the majority of this month, I’ve been trying out a detox body cleanse called Squeezed. It’s a compressed juice that contains fruit and vegetables. You can’t have any solid food at all while you’re doing it. You can only drink that and water. I’ve been trying to do it for a week at a time, then take about a week off. I’ll be back on the diet this week leading up to my visit to Florida State. I have to stop before I get to Tallahassee because you know I can’t miss out on the food. I’m trying to become healthier this year. I want to lose the body fat that I have, slim up, and gain more muscle mass. The juice boosts your energy, cleanses your muscle tissue, and it allows you to have healthier hair and skin.

I've been in Dallas the last two weekends for more training with 3DQB. One of their coaches, Taylor Kelly, he played for coach Norvell whenever he was at Arizona State and he’s the quarterback coach at Mater Dei High School. Coach Norvell connected him [Kelly] with my dad and told him about the camp in Dallas. I previously lived there so it was pretty easy to go to the camp. I got better, I learned a lot, and took a lot of notes. The first day was more of a combine and testing. For instance, my release was timed at 0.36 seconds. The average NFL quarterback is 0.46 seconds and Tom Brady’s fastest time with 3DQB was 0.33 seconds. I also threw a football 51 yards on my knees and a baseball 71 miles per hour on my knees.

During the workout, I got to meet Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart. It was great talking to them. I talked to DJ for about 30 minutes and I talked to Jaxon and his dad for about an hour. It was cool speaking to Jaxon about his life story and his recruitment. Dak, that was a really good conversation, he went to Mississippi State and I was born in Mississippi. My mom is from Starkville and my dad graduated actually graduated from there. We ended up connecting with Damien Williams, who is Dak’s trainer in Dallas. We’ve just been grinding man, trying to tone up some things, like my lower body and footwork. People that are watching the game might not see it but it’s those little details that will make a difference during my senior year.

I’ll be back at Florida State next Saturday on March 5 for Junior Day. I’m excited to be back in Tallahassee to see the coaches and do some recruiting.

I’ll also get to watch the first practice of the spring and can’t wait for that.

Until next month, go ‘Noles!

