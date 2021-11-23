Thomas, Dent Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

Keir Thomas and Akeem Dent stood out in the win over Boston College.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Keir Thomas is the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Akeem Dent is the ACC Defensive Back of the Week for their efforts Saturday in FSU’s 26-23 win at Boston College.

Thomas has won the award twice this season and, paired with Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State has won Defensive Lineman of the Week six times in 11 games, including four consecutive weeks.

This is Dent’s first weekly award.

Thomas, from Miami, set a career high with 3.0 tackles for loss and tied his career best with 2.0 sacks Saturday. According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas’s 11 quarterback pressures were the most in the country in Week 12. As a defense, Florida State had a season-high 11 tackles for loss and held Boston College’s prolific rushing attack to 3.3 yards per carry.

The Eagles’ three first-half points were the fewest allowed for FSU in a road game since Duke in 2017 also scored three.

For the year, Thomas is sixth in the ACC with 12.0 tackles for loss, with 7.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks over the past four weeks. Thomas was also the Defensive Lineman of the Week for his 2.0-sack game earlier this month against NC State.

Johnson II (17.0) and Thomas (12.0) rank 1st and 6th, respectively, in the ACC in tackles for loss and their 29.0 are the most for any duo in the conference.

Dent, from Pahokee, Florida, made his seventh start of the season and had three tackles, a pass breakup and his first career interception. Dent’s interception of BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec came late in the fourth quarter as the Eagles were driving for the potential game-winning score.

Dent’s interception extended FSU’s streak to seven games with an interception, the third-longest active streak in the nation and FSU’s longest since a seven-game stretch in 2007. Dent leads FSU with 12 career pass breakups.

Following Omarion Cooper, Dent is the second straight Seminole to win ACC Defensive Back of the Week.

Florida State is back in action for the regular season finale at Florida Saturday, November 27 at noon on ESPN.

