Top 2023 wide receiver talks visit to Florida State

Florida has its fair share of top-flight receivers for the 2023 class. One of the very best is Jalen Brown, the 247composite’s #23 overall player and 3rd best receiver in next year’s class. He was in Tallahassee this past weekend to take in the FSU versus Miami rivalry game. We caught up with him to get the latest on his recruitment and to get his thoughts on the Seminoles’ win.

Miami-Gulliver Prep is having a phenomenal season this year as they got a first-round bye in the state playoffs. One of the reasons for their success is 2023 5-star wide receiver Jalen Brown. He says he’s looking forward to next week’s match-up as he reflected on how his junior season has gone thus far.

“We got a first-round bye in the playoffs and we play Booker T. Washington next week,” Brown said. “That is going to be an interesting game. We’re looking for revenge from two years ago when we lost to them. We’re 8-1 on the season. It’s been going good and I’ve been able to help the team out. I have 46 catches for 916 yards and a lot of touchdowns. I’m averaging 19.9 yards per catch and 101 yards per game. I’ve played receiver, defensive back one game, and I also play returner.”

There aren’t many players nationally that have the big play speed that Brown possesses. He runs 10.6 in the 100 and 21.3 in the 200. His sophomore season saw him average nearly 28 yards per catch, while he burst onto the scene as a freshman returner in 2019. His natural ability along with his 6’1”, 170-pound frame has caught the attention of coaches all over the country.

“Recruiting is going well but I’ve been more focused on school work and my team first,” Brown said. “FSU, Notre Dame, Florida, Miami, West Virginia, Pitt, and some others are who I hear from the most. I’d like to hear more from Oklahoma, Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama.”

The visit for the Miami game was Jalen’s third visit to FSU this year. He visited during the summer as well as the season-opener versus Notre Dame. He told NoleGameday the environment at FSU last weekend really stood out.

“I had fun, it was a great game to watch,” Brown said. “Knowing the history of the rivalry made it a fun game. The atmosphere was really nice. The wide receivers made great plays and they didn’t get down on themselves. The crowd was amazing! When 22 caught that ball, it was a real game changer. The crowd was screaming around us. You could tell the team felt it and that they were having a great time. What stood out to me the most was the passion the team had. They didn’t quit.”

FSU has made it known that they want Brown in their 2023 class. He’s teammates with Seminole commitment Lamont Green Jr., and he has formed a relationship with quarterback commitment Chris Parsons.

“I have a great relationship with them (FSU),” Brown explained. “We talk weekly. Coach Dugans and Coach Norvell were telling me when I was there how much they want me to be a ‘Nole. I think I could go there and be that person who can stretch the field with deep vertical routes and my big-play ability. I’ve been friends with Lamont Green Jr. for a long time. I came to the game with his family. He talks to me a little bit but with us, it's more than football. I met Chris at the Notre Dame game and we’ve been in contact texting a lot and talking. He’s trying to get me to come. His message is that him and I can make FSU great again.”

While it’s early, FSU will be a contender in Jalen’s recruitment. Stay tuned as we track the rest of his junior season.