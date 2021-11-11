Top 2024 running back to visit Florida State this weekend

The list of visitors for the Florida State versus Miami game keeps growing as some of the nation’s best players will be in Tallahassee for the annual rivalry game.

One of the top targets of Florida State’s 2024 class tweeted out Thursday night that he intends to watch the game in person. Stacy Gage, a running back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, had one of the most impressive freshman seasons in recent memory. Recognized as the #2 back in his class and a probable 5-star next season, Gage is a recruit that has publicly talked about FSU on his social media accounts.

This won’t be his first visit to FSU this year as he was in Tallahassee this summer. Originally from Tampa, Gage is an elite runner with excellent balance, burst, and foot speed.

Continuing to get Gage on campus over the next two seasons will go a long way as they attempt to keep the home state talent home.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday as we track Gage’s visit weekend.

