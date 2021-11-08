Travis Hunter to visit Florida State this weekend

The No. 1 player in the country is expected to be back in Tallahassee for the first time since September.

Florida State and Miami are set to face off in their annual rivalry game on Saturday afternoon. With this being a big matchup and the final home game of the season, the Seminoles are expecting a sizable number of recruits in the stands. That includes multiple prospects, such as defensive end Marvin Jones Jr and wide receiver Camden Brown, who will be taking official visits.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Miami Hurricanes

The one player that everyone has been asking about recently is No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter. The top player in the 2022 class has visited Tallahassee twice during the 2021 season but he hasn't returned since September. In the meantime, Hunter has been spotted in Athens twice and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart took a helicopter flight to one of his high school games.

It's clear that the Bulldogs are pushing hard to try and flip Hunter. That said, he's reaffirmed his commitment multiple times over the past few weeks. In the middle of October, Hunter spoke on ESPN about his pledge to Florida State.

"I felt like that was the right school for me and the right team that I wanted to be on since it's my dream school."

READ MORE: Former Florida State commitment enters Transfer Portal

Last week, another defensive back commitment, Sam McCall posted a graphic to social media that featured him and Hunter. Both of them made it clear that they were ready to get to campus in January.

A source close to the Collins Hill product informed NoleGameday's Nate Greer that Hunter will make it to Tallahassee this weekend to watch the Seminoles take on Miami. The trip comes at a crucial time with the Early Signing Period looming in December.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell "shocked" by quarterback Chubba Purdy's decision to transfer

Hunter has been rehabbing from an ankle injury that he suffered at the end of September. He's continuing to progress and is now doing explosive work.

NoleGameday will reach out to Hunter for an update following the trip and will continue to track the top prospect as we get closer to him signing with Florida State.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook