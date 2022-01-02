Two Future Seminoles Named to Georgia All-State Team

Almost two weeks after the roller coaster that was Early Signing Day, the AJC's all-state teams in Georgia were announced last week. 2022 OL signee, Kanaya Charlton, and 2024 RB commit, Kam Davis were the two names that should catch Seminole fans' eyes.

Charlton, a three-star recruit who signed his LOI on ESD, found himself on the 6A all-state team after helping lead his team to an 11-1 record. The 6'5", 350-pound trench player spent the majority of his time playing tackle as a senior. The Brunswick native is a top 100 player in the state of Georgia (according to 247 composite ratings), and the Florida State staff is very excited for his arrival this coming season and believes he could be an asset for the team in the future.

Another impressive add to the list is 2024 RB Kameron Davis, who was placed on the 4A all-state team. The 5'11 athlete played quarterback this past season and was well-deserving of his spot on the roster. During his sophomore season, Davis threw for nearly 1800 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also added 1363 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground on just 127 carries. The blue-chip recruit from Albany led his varsity team to a 10-3 record this season and will be looking for an even better season a year from now.

It is always rewarding to see future players get honored at the high school level. And Mike Norvell and Co. seem to have had success on the recruiting trail since his arrival at Florida State. The 'Noles are surely headed in the right direction.

