Visitor List: Florida State vs. Miami

Talent is flocking to Tallahassee to watch the Seminoles take on the Hurricanes.

A ton of talent across a multitude of recruiting classes is expected to be in Tallahassee this weekend to watch the Seminoles take on Miami. With this being the last home game of 2021, this is a big opportunity for head coach Mike Norvell to end things on a strong note and snap a losing streak to the Hurricanes.

NoleGameday has been reaching out to recruits throughout the week and put together a list of the prospects we expect to attend. These players have either confirmed their intentions directly to NG or let it be known publicly on social media.

We will be tracking the visitors throughout the weekend and provide updates following the contest. This list will continue to grow prior to Saturday.

2022

- QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

- RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

- WR Camden Brown (official visit, Pitt commit)

- OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

- OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

- No. 8 DE Marvin Jones Jr. (official)

- DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

- DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

- LB Omar Graham Jr (FSU commit)

- No. 18 LB Shemar James

- No. 1 DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

- JUCO DB DeCarlos Nicholson (official visit, Kentucky commit)

2023

- QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

- QB Tyler Jefferson (maybe)

- WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

- WR Jalen Brown

- TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

- OL Johnny Williams

- OL Roderick Kearne

- DE Lamont Green Jr. (FSU commit)

- ATH Cedric Hawkins

2024

- RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

- TE Landen Thomas

- DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

Not coming:

- TE Jerrale Powers (playoffs)

- TE Brian Courtney

- OL Qae’shon Sapp (playoffs)

- OL Kanaya Charlton (playoffs)

- DE Zakaih Saez (playoffs)

