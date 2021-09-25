WATCH: Five-star FSU commit Travis Hunter records pick-six

Five-star defensive back and Florida State commitment Travis Hunter has been dominating the competition throughout his senior season. Week in and week out, Hunter is putting up an eye-popping stat line while leading Collins Hill High School to an undefeated start.

On Friday night, we got another look at why Hunter is considered by most to be the No. 1 player in the 2022 class. He read the opposing quarterback's eyes before leaping up to snag an interception and then turned on the jets for a pick-six. What else can you say? The Florida native is simply a freak athlete with a propensity to make big plays.

Hunter and the Eagles are 6-0 to this point, in large part due to the five-star defensive back's diverse stat line. On offense, he's thrown one pass for 28 yards and a touchdown, rushed once for four yards, and caught 32 passes for 553 yards and four touchdowns. Moving over to defense, Hunter has compiled 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery for 28 yards. He's been all over the field and don't expect that to change anytime soon.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound athlete is a human highlight reel with the talent to make something special happen every week.

