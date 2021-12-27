WATCH: Florida State's two newest receivers dominate as high school teammates

The Florida State Seminoles have landed a pair of wide receivers over the past week in Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman and Arizona State transfer Johnny Wilson. The Seminoles are hoping that both players will be able to instantly impact a room that is in need of an influx of talent.

READ MORE: Contracts set to expire for two Florida State assistants in January

Interestingly enough, Pittman and Wilson have actually been teammates in the past. The duo dominated for three seasons while starring for Calabasas High School. From 2016-18, Pittman and Wilson combined for 332 catches, 5,606 yards, and 68 touchdowns.

In the video, you can see a lot of the ability that the coaching staff is hoping that the two can bring to Tallahassee. Pittman is shifty in the open field and routinely makes a cut or breaks through a tackle to earn more yardage. He can also get up in traffic to make contested catches despite being a smaller receiver at 5-foot-11. Pittman's return ability is on full display, as he houses a punt without much worry.

READ MORE: Former Florida State assistant coach hired by Jacksonville State

The first thing you notice about Wilson is his massive frame at 6-foot-7. He towers over the opposition and uses that advantage to go up and easily high-point catches. Wilson is an instant red-zone threat and he has the speed to boot.

Check out the full video below.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook