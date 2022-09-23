WATCH: Hykeem Williams announces commitment between Florida State, Texas A&M, and others

After being courted by the top programs in the country for over a year, it's decision day for 2023 wide receiver Hykeem Williams. The five-star prospect has narrowed his choice down to six schools; Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Miami, Pittsburgh, and Texas A&M.

Over the last few weeks, Williams has watched four of his contenders play in person. He attended Florida State's win over LSU in New Orleans before traveling to Pittsburgh's loss to Tennessee the following week. Williams wrapped up his busy travel schedule with an unofficial visit to Texas A&M for its win over Miami.

The Seminoles and Aggies appear to have the most momentum in this recruitment leading up to the Florida native's announcement. This would be a significant win for head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State on the recruiting trail. The program has put itself in a position to land its first composite five-star recruit under Norvell.

Williams is regarded as the No. 22 overall prospect, the No. 4 WR, and the No. 5 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

The Florida native will be committing at 2:00 p.m. eastern live on CBS Sports HQ. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM.

